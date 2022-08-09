Here's what you need to know about Tuesday's partisan primary election

Polls open on Tuesday for Wisconsin’s partisan primary, which sees contested races ranging from state legislative primaries to a heated GOP race among candidates seeking the chance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November.

Here’s what you need to know before you vote:

Who’s running?

In the race for governor, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., were leading the field, separated by 1 percentage point, in a June statewide poll. State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, and Adam Fischer are also running.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will go on to face Evers, who is seeking a second term, in the Nov. 8 election.

The Democratic primary for U.S. Senate has been all but decided, with Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes appearing poised to become the state’s first Black party nominee for the seat after his top opponents recently dropped out and endorsed him. Their names will still appear on the ballot, however.

Barnes is in one of the highest-profile political battles in the country, taking on U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a two-term incumbent whose campaign coffers far surpass what Barnes has raised so far, in the November midterm.

There are also contested primaries on both sides of the aisle for other statewide races, including secretary of state, treasurer and lieutenant governor. The winner of the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor will be matched with Evers on the November ticket, while the winner of the Republican primary for that office will be paired with whoever wins the GOP gubernatorial primary.

A full breakdown of legislative races and candidates can be found below.

When can I vote?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. Tuesday. Voters in line by 8 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.

Where do I vote?

Find your local clerk and polling place at myvote.wi.gov.

Do I have to declare a party affiliation?

No. Wisconsin has open primaries, meaning you don’t need to register with a particular party in order to vote in that party’s primary. You choose which primary you want to vote in when you complete your ballot.

Do I need a photo ID?

Yes, state law requires voters to provide an acceptable photo ID, such as a Wisconsin driver’s license, at the polls in order to vote on Election Day. Your ID does not need to show your current address. Unsure what ID will qualify? Check out the state’s Bring it to the Ballot website (bringit.wi.gov) or call 866-868-3947. Those using a driver’s license do not need to have one with a Real ID star in the corner.

Voters without an acceptable photo ID must be provided a provisional ballot and given the opportunity to submit a valid ID within three days after the election.

How do I get an ID?

Voters can get an acceptable photo ID for free by visiting their local Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles office. The DMV offers an ID petition process that verifies a voter’s identity and issues them a voting-compliant state ID card. For more information, call 608-266-1069.

The Wisconsin DMV announced last week that it would extend hours Monday and Tuesday to 6 p.m. to allow more time for people to obtain a photo ID. A birth certificate, proof of identity and Wisconsin residency are needed to obtain an official Wisconsin ID card.

What if I have an absentee ballot?

If you voted using an absentee ballot and planned to mail it in, it should have been postmarked at least a week ago in order to ensure it arrives by Election Day. You can check the status of your absentee ballot on MyVote. If you’re still in possession of an absentee ballot, most voters can deliver it to their local municipal clerk on Tuesday before polls close. Check with your local clerk for your options.

Can I still register to vote on Tuesday?

Yes. Voters can start the registration process online, print out a filled-out form and bring it to the polls on Election Day. Voters can also complete a registration form at their polling place.

Those hoping to register to vote on Tuesday will need to provide a photo ID and proof of residence using documents with their current name and address on them. Some acceptable documents include a Wisconsin ID card, a bank statement or a utility bill.