Here's who's running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court

Two conservatives and two liberals have filed nomination papers to run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, seeking to replace a conservative justice in a critical race that will decide the court's ideological balance.

The conservatives who filed to run ahead of Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline are former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly and Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow. The liberals are Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz.

State Supreme Court races are nominally nonpartisan, but they are run in an intensely partisan fashion, with political parties and outside groups spending large sums to back their preferred candidates. The races have become even more significant with a Democratic governor and Republican-controlled Legislature consistently clashing over major issues that often end up before the court.

The four declared candidates will face off in a Feb. 21 primary. The two candidates who receive the most votes will advance to the April 4 election. The winning candidate in that election will replace Justice Patience Roggensack, who has helped conservatives maintain a 4-3 majority on the court.

With the court's ideological balance up for grabs, the candidate elected in April will play a decisive role in upcoming cases that may include the legality of Wisconsin's near-complete 1849 abortion ban, fights over legislative redistricting and the power of the executive branch in administering laws.

Here is a brief introduction to each candidate:

Kelly was appointed to the high court by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2016. He sought to maintain his seat in the 2020 election but lost to liberal justice Jill Karofsky.

His campaign website describes him as a "judicial constitutionalist" seeking to "prevent judicial activism" and "defending our constitutional rights and individual freedoms from government overreach."

Dorow announced her court bid shortly after concluding a trial for a man convicted of killing six people by driving his SUV through a Waukesha Christmas parade in 2021. She has said her handling of the case led to overwhelming support and encouragement to run for the seat.

Her campaign website describes her as a "judicial conservative who will not legislate from the bench." She says she's not constrained by political ideologies and will respect both victims' and defendants' rights.

Mitchell serves as the presiding judge of Dane County's juvenile division. He also oversees Dane County’s High Risk Drug Court program, which provides connections to treatment and mental health services to adults with substance abuse problems who are facing criminal charges.

In his campaign announcement he said he was running to preserve the court's independence, adding that Wisconsinites deserve a justice who values balance more than the court's partisan divide. He described his passions as "education, community, equity and justice."

Protasiewicz has served as a circuit court judge since 2014 and currently presides over Milwaukee County’s family court. She previously worked for 26 years as an assistant Milwaukee County district attorney. She was also an adjunct law professor at Marquette University.

Her campaign website describes her as a veteran prosecutor. She says she wants to get politics out of the courtroom and criticized Wisconsin Supreme Court justices for taking cases when they shouldn't, "resulting in unjust outcomes that are not supported by the law."