Saying she didn't want to risk appearing unfair, Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz said Wednesday if elected she would recuse herself from court cases involving the state Democratic Party because of its $2.5 million donation to her campaign.

At the same time, she said she wouldn't recuse herself from abortion-related cases despite Planned Parenthood planning to spend over $1 million on her behalf. She said the same was true for redistricting cases, though she has called the current legislative maps, which benefit Republicans, "rigged."

"I think that $2.5 million is obviously a significant amount of money," Protasiewicz said about the Democratic donation following a candidate forum Wednesday. "Whether or not I could continue to be fair and impartial on the case is one matter, but on the other hand the public deserves to have ... the appearance of fairness, the appearance of impartiality."

Protasiewicz' conservative opponent, former Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, would not make a similar pledge regarding cases involving the Republican Party of Wisconsin, which donated money and helped run his 2020 campaign. He said he would decide recusal on a case-by-case basis.

Wisconsin Supreme Court elections are nominally nonpartisan, but political parties on both sides of the aisle contribute millions of dollars and hundreds of workers to support their preferred candidates. With five weeks left until the April 4 election, the race has already become the most expensive judicial contest in American history.

The winner in next month's contest would likely be the deciding vote on a challenge to the state's near-complete abortion ban, and the issue has become a centerpiece of Protasiewicz' campaign. The victor could also decide cases challenging the state's current legislative maps and 2024 presidential election results.

Planned Parenthood plans to spend at least $1 million supporting Protasiewicz in Wisconsin, a spokesperson said, though its spending would not be coordinated with her campaign.

"I've been very, very clear and very, very careful that I have talked to people about what my personal values are," Protasiewicz told reporters in Madison after addressing the Wisconsin Counties Association Legislative Conference. "I make sure everybody understands that I will only be making decisions based on what the law is and based on what the Constitution is."

But she said she would "absolutely not" recuse herself from Planned Parenthood cases, saying she has made no promises to the group. She also made no promises to the state Democratic party, Protasiewicz spokesperson Sam Roecker later said.

Planned Parenthood isn't currently a party in Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's case challenging Wisconsin's near-complete abortion ban.

But the group will continue to "evaluate its legal options and strategy," Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin legal director Michelle Velasquez previously told the Wisconsin State Journal.

Planned Parenthood and the state Democratic Party have each been parties in three cases before the Wisconsin Supreme Court since 2000. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin endorsed Protasiewicz when she emerged from the primary in first place.

After his appearance at the same conference, Kelly said recusal was an individual decision and wouldn't specify whether he'd recuse himself cases brought by the state GOP. Kelly's campaign office in the 2020 election was inside the state Republican Party headquarters.

Kelly also worked for Republicans after he left the court, providing legal advice to the chairman of the state party about its plan to field fake electors for former President Donald Trump after he lost in 2020. Kelly said he spoke with the GOP chairman for about 30 minutes, but declined to offer details Wednesday citing attorney-client privilege.

The Biden electors have sued the fake Trump electors and are seeking $2.4 million in damages. Kelly said he would recuse himself from that case if it were to make it to the Supreme Court and his conversation was part of the lawsuit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.