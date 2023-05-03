Health care providers in Wisconsin would have to give consumers access to out-of-pocket cost estimates for common procedures under a Republican proposal released Wednesday.

A leading hospital association said the proposal is unnecessary because it mirrors existing federal legislation, which could confuse hospitals because they wouldn't know which rules to comply with.

But supporters of the measure say most hospitals aren't complying with the federal rules that activated in 2021, warranting the separate Wisconsin legislation that would allow the state Department of Health Services to enforce it.

"Health care is the only thing Wisconsinites purchase that we don't know the price of beforehand, and that has to change," bill author Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, said.

A draft bill released Wednesday morning states the legislation would require each hospital in the state to make publicly available a digital file containing a list of standard charges for certain items and services provided by that hospital.

Hospitals would also have to provide a "consumer-friendly list of standard charges" for services that can be scheduled by a health care provider in advance.

Under the measure, the Department of Health Services would be required to provide written notices to hospitals violating the bill and request a correction plan from the hospital. The DHS can also impose escalating penalties for noncompliance — from $600 for each day in which a hospital with 30 or fewer beds isn't compliant to $10,000 each day in which a hospital with more than 550 beds isn't compliant.

The DHS would also have to make public a list of hospitals that violated the price transparency requirements in the bill.

"The point of this bill is not to be punitive," Felzkowski said. "The intent of this bill is to get the transparency out there and the costs."

The Wisconsin Hospital Association is against the legislation.

"Wisconsin hospitals are national leaders in complying with federal transparency law and that is why WHA believes this legislation is unwarranted," said Eric Borgerding, the organization's president and CEO.

Felzkowski said hospitals aren't complying with the federal legislation and that the government isn't enforcing violations.

A February report from a medical transparency group PatientsRightAdvocate.org found that 45% of hospitals in Wisconsin were compliant with the federal rules, better than all but six states.

PatientsRightAdvocate's data is faulty because they use incomplete sampling methods from hospitals, said Wisconsin Hospital Association senior vice president of finance Brian Potter.

A Wisconsin Hospital Association outline appears to paint a brighter picture of compliance.

In a metric analyzing the completeness of hospital information, Wisconsin hospitals average a 90% rating from price transparency company Turquoise Health, the WHA document stated.

The document also stated the federal government is beginning to increase its enforcement of the federal measure.

"Further, the legislation creates a new set of state regulations and penalties that will complicate and confuse compliance with existing federal regulations, and penalties being rigorously enforced by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services," Borgerding said.

In response, Felzkowski said complying with the federal legislation would amount to following the proposal, though she said there were slight differences.

Wisconsin has previously passed legislation to promote health care transparency.

Under a measure that became law in 2011, hospitals must release the median charge and estimated payments from private insurers and Medicare for the state's top 75 hospitalizations and top 75 outpatient procedure.

Felzkowski spokesperson Stamena Ivanov didn't respond to a request for comment about why the senator wanted the additional legislation.