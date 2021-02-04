Hudson water utility reprimanded for unauthorized 2007 well construction

Wisconsin regulators have voted to reprimand the City of Hudson’s water utility for building a well without authorization 14 years ago.

The utility, which serves about 9,620 customers in northwest Wisconsin, spent just over $446,000 between 2005 and 2007 to purchase a site and build the well without first seeking approval.

When bids for a water treatment system came in over budget, the utility capped the well and put the project on hold.

In 2015, the Department of Natural Resources ordered the utility to put the well into service or permanently abandon it in order to comply with state regulations. The utility then applied for and received PSC authorization to construct a $3.6 million treatment system in 2017.

It wasn’t until 2019, when the utility filed for a rate increase, that the PSC discovered the costs associated with the well construction.

The utility contends the original construction costs were included in the 2017 application, although the application did not include a breakdown of those costs or notice of costs incurred prior to filing the application.