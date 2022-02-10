 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hundreds of millions in workforce supports approved by Wisconsin budget committee

Citing small business and social service staffing concerns, the Legislature’s budget committee approved measures Wednesday diverting millions to combat challenges in some of the state’s most affected areas, including child care and health care.

The Joint Finance Committee also approved a bill that would exempt restaurant owners from paying taxes on grants they received through a federal program.

The finance committee Wednesday approved $194 million to continue a program that in the COVID-19 pandemic provides assistance to child care providers. The money will also go toward supporting other aid programs intended to support families and early child care providers.

That plan will help Wisconsinites find access to child care, which will help them stay in the workforce, said committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam.

