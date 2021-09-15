'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy

“I’m not saying I’m not glad I got out of there. I’m saying I’m very happy. I’m very glad I got out of there,” the 18-year-old said of fleeing Afghanistan. “It’s just that I want to be processed out fast. I’m losing lots of my time. It’s a waste of time staying here (at Fort McCoy).”

‘We lost everything’

Before arriving at Fort McCoy with thousands of other Afghan refugees, the 18-year-old high school student waited for days to be evacuated from the Kabul airport. In the frenzy there, she saw a woman shot and killed. Leaving her parents behind, the 18-year-old and her siblings were then shuttled from Afghanistan to Qatar, Germany and Indiana. A little less than a month ago, they were taken to Fort McCoy.

But the 18-year-old now finds herself stranded again, with no clear answers on when she will leave Fort McCoy and begin her final year of high school here in the United States.

“I have depression, stress and anxiety, insomnia and it’s getting worse,” the 18-year-old said. “America says we can take care of all these people. … Then why don’t they do it fast?”