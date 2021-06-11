In man-bites-dog moment, northern Wisconsin newspaper sues politician for libel

Usually, it’s the politicians suing the news media for things the news media write about the politicians.

In the case of the Lakeland Times versus former Democratic Assembly candidate Kirk Bangstad and his brewery, it’s the other way around. And there’s little sign the two sides will settle their differences over a beer any time soon.

The parent company of the Lakeland Times, a weekly newspaper with a conservative editorial position, and its owner Gregg Walker sued Bangstad for libel last month in Oneida County Circuit Court after Bangstad refused to take down Facebook posts last year in which he called Walker a “crook” and a “misogynist” and alleged the newspaper had called a local business official a derogatory name for a person with cognitive delays.

Aside from his failed bid in November to unseat incumbent Rep. Rob Swearingen, R-Rhinelander, Bangstad might be best known as the owner of Minocqua Brewing Co., which touts itself as the maker of “progressive beer” and has come up with beers saluting Democratic President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., and has a political action committee that has paid for billboards criticizing U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.