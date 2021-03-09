In notoriously partisan Legislature, bipartisan bills are advancing

Several bills moving through the state Capitol this week indicate bipartisanship may not be entirely dead in a Republican Legislature that has found little agreement with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Lawmakers are advancing bipartisan bills that would allow dentists to administer vaccines; prohibit the labeling of foods as meat or dairy ingredients if they don't actually contain such products; and allow the practicing of hair braiding without a professional license.
Other bills that have received sign-on from members of both parties would eliminate the prohibition of a person marrying within six months of a divorce judgement; and would require the teaching of the Holocaust and other genocides at least once in grades 5-8 and grades 9-12.
Evers has already signed seven bills into law this year, including a half-billion dollar business tax cut and a jumpstart to updating the state's unemployment system.
That compares with zero bills signed into law at this point in 2019.
Hair braiding
Reps. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, and Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, teamed up to re-introduce a bill this session that would allow hair braiding without a professional license.
The Assembly Committee on Regulatory Licensing Reform on Tuesday voted 6-2 to advance the bill, with two Milwaukee Democrats opposed.
The bill, which would specify that a person does not need to obtain a barbering or cosmetology license in order to perform natural hair braiding, unites a deregulatory effort — something popular with many conservatives — with the liberal goal of addressing racial inequities in the state.
"It is deregulation," Stubbs said. "It is literally removing a barrier and giving a workforce opportunity to a population that was limited. People understand that there’s a barrier."
Stubbs said allowing the practicing of hair braiding without a license will be particularly welcome among African American women. She said the bill will allow for new opportunities for entrepreneurship without unnecessary regulations.
Stubbs recounted stories of women taking out thousands of dollars in student loans to attend cosmetology school in order to practice hair braiding, and realizing the programs didn't offer lessons in the craft.
Stubbs said the bill represents one issue on which Democrats can work with Republicans to make the state a better place.
Sortwell said Stubbs was an appropriate champion for a bill that could have an outsize impact within the African American community. He said the issue helps shed light on issues that all Wisconsinites can embrace.
"There is actually a lot more overall unity, not only in the Legislature, but in society in general on a whole lot of issues," Sortwell said.
Food product labeling
Another set of bills working their way through the Legislature that have received bipartisan support are those that would prohibit the labeling of foods as meat, dairy or milk if they don't actually contain such products. Some of the bills would require a consortium of states to join together to enact the legislation for it to take effect.
The legislation would mean plant-based products couldn't use terms that suggest the product is derived from animals, making terms such as "soy milk" or "Impossible Burger" a no-go in Wisconsin.
Supporters of the legislation say it will help to better inform consumers what they are purchasing, promote fairness in the market and potentially help Wisconsin's dairy industry.
Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, who authored some of the legislation, said he's not surprised the legislation received bipartisan support.
"Thankfully, agriculture has always been nonpartisan in these super divided times," Tranel said. "Agriculture kind of rises above the fray."
Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, said the legislation helps support Wisconsin's dairy industry and its efforts to develop its brand and products, and also helps consumers make purchasing choices.
"Here in Wisconsin, we’re very proud of our agriculture tradition," Pfaff said. "On our license plate, it reads America's Dairyland. That is more than just a statement. That is something that brings us all together regardless of where we live."
The legislation has some detractors, such as The Good Food Institute, a nonprofit organization that promotes a healthy and sustainable food system, which calls the bills "unnecessary," "unconstitutional" and "bad for business."
The organization argues that consumers aren't confused by plant-based foods, and that the states that have passed such laws have faced legal challenges. In 2019, a federal court issued a preliminary injunction preventing enforcement of an Arkansas' law that sought to limit the usage of meat terms on plant-based food labels.
Dentists administering vaccines
Democrats have also signed onto a bill by Rep. Robert Brooks, R-Saukville, and Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, that would allow dentists across the state to administer COVID-19 and flu vaccines.
The bill would require dentists to complete eight hours of training in order to conduct vaccinations under a proposed amendment. Lawmakers estimate the bill would allow around 3,500 more vaccinators across Wisconsin.
While the bill has received support from groups such as the Wisconsin Dental Association, groups such as the Wisconsin Association of Health Plans have raised concerns that allowing dentists to administer vaccines creates payment issues, because health plans generally do not contract with dentists to provide medical services.
