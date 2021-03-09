In notoriously partisan Legislature, bipartisan bills are advancing

Stubbs recounted stories of women taking out thousands of dollars in student loans to attend cosmetology school in order to practice hair braiding, and realizing the programs didn't offer lessons in the craft.

Stubbs said the bill represents one issue on which Democrats can work with Republicans to make the state a better place.

Sortwell said Stubbs was an appropriate champion for a bill that could have an outsize impact within the African American community. He said the issue helps shed light on issues that all Wisconsinites can embrace.

"There is actually a lot more overall unity, not only in the Legislature, but in society in general on a whole lot of issues," Sortwell said.

Food product labeling

Another set of bills working their way through the Legislature that have received bipartisan support are those that would prohibit the labeling of foods as meat, dairy or milk if they don't actually contain such products. Some of the bills would require a consortium of states to join together to enact the legislation for it to take effect.