In search for illegal Wisconsin votes, activists uncover gaps — but no plot

A conservative activist is pushing officials to remove thousands of people from Wisconsin’s voter rolls, claiming that holes in the state’s database have allowed some people found by a court to be incompetent to vote remain on the voting rolls.

But the claim by Wisconsin Voter Alliance president Ron Heuer conflated people under a court-ordered guardianship, many of whom can vote, with the much smaller subset of those who have had their voting rights removed, a Wisconsin Watch review has found.

The initiative and others like it alleging other improprieties in election administration prompted the Wisconsin Elections Commission to issue guidance to election clerks earlier this month cautioning them against acting hastily on emails from “third parties.”

On Sept. 27, Heuer emailed the state’s more than 1,800 county and municipal clerks warning there are some 15,000 Wisconsin residents under a court-ordered guardianship but noting that fewer than 1,200 were listed in WEC’s voter roll file as incompetent.

Heuer concluded the true number of incompetent voters is underreported and thus the whole system is vulnerable to “elder voting abuse.”

But the information he cited was misleading.

To gauge how many people might be incompetent, Heuer requested guardianship numbers in each county between 2016 and 2021. Based on responses from about a third of the state’s district courts — and using a per-capita projection — he came up with the 15,000 estimate.

However, the numbers include everyone placed under a guardianship — even though not all of them have lost their right to vote. Also, some are dead and others may never have been registered to vote, so they don’t appear in the public voter roll file.

WEC keeps incompetent voter data in a non-public file where local clerks can review it periodically to update registration information, WEC spokesperson Riley Vetterkind said.

“It is possible you may find voters who, despite being adjudicated incompetent by a court, registered, continue to be registered, or voted in an election(s),” Vetterkind said, although he declined to estimate how many. “These cases are unfortunately a product of the limitations that state law currently places on the process for centrally compiling adjudicated incompetent records.”

Vetterkind acknowledged the system for tracking incompetent voters could be improved, although he said it would require legislation to ensure they are tracked the same as other ineligible voters.

'Due diligence'

In its warning to clerks Oct. 3, WEC said it “welcomes the input of third parties who wish to help maintain the accuracy of Wisconsin’s elections and active voter registrations.” But it warned that private groups may “represent partisan political viewpoints, provide incomplete evidence, make incorrect characterizations of the law, or rely on hearsay.”

The letter noted, for example, that the appointment of a guardian or a finding of limited competency are not, by themselves, sufficient grounds to remove a person’s right to vote.

Due to the confidentiality surrounding individual cases — a finding of incompetence would not show up on the state’s online court database, for example — “third-party claims are unlikely to be accurate and should be validated through official sources,” the letter said.

The letter also warned against taking at face value other claims such as that voters have moved, have listed a P.O. box as their address or are not indefinitely confined, since such statements often don’t hold up on closer inspection.

“Put simply, election officials should perform their due diligence before taking action to inactivate a voter record,” the letter said. “Inactivating a record based solely on the allegations of a private party is unwise and may violate the law.”

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said he is reviewing the 1,013 ineligible voters in Dane County listed as incompetent in the WEC’s files after a sample of 20 included two who were still listed as active voters — one of whom voted after the court ruling. That person was adjudicated in November 2018 and voted in April 2019, but has not voted since, McDonell said.

“We’re going to review our data and make sure it’s accurate,” McDonell told Wisconsin Watch.

Case spurs inquiry

Helping fuel the concern over ineligible voters is the case of Sandra Klitzke, a resident of the Brewster Village nursing home in Outagamie County, who voted in the November 2020 and April 2021 elections, even though a court had removed her right to vote in February 2020.

On March 31, the Thomas More Society filed a complaint with WEC on behalf of Klitzke and her daughter, Lisa Goodwin, who stated she “could not explain why the WisVote voting records would have indicated that my mother voted” in 2020 or 2021.

Normally the county register in probate mails notification of an ineligible voter to the WEC, according to Jennifer Moeller, president of the Wisconsin Register in Probate Association. The WEC then updates its information and notifies the local clerk, who is the only official authorized in Wisconsin to deactivate a voter’s registration.

It’s unclear why Klitzke’s name was not switched to “ineligible” in the WEC voter file, although it appears to have been an administrative error. Court records related to Klitzke’s guardianship information are confidential under state law.

Town of Grand Chute Clerk Kayla Filen, who was not clerk at the time, confirmed her office did not deactivate Klitzke’s registration until April 2022.

Klitzke had been registered as an indefinitely confined voter dating back to 2007 and had voted as recently as 2017 before the 2020 election, Filen said. Indefinitely confined voters automatically receive absentee ballots without having to request them, Filen said.

A Wisconsin Watch review of Klitzke’s absentee ballot envelopes from 2020 and 2021 show them both signed in a shaky hand. In the 2020 election — when the WEC suspended the state’s special voting deputy program in nursing homes because of the pandemic — an employee at the county-owned facility had signed as a witness.

In 2021, two witnesses from the town of Grand Chute signed the envelope, reflecting the normal process of special voting deputies witnessing nursing home voting.

Heuer said “many” people have come forward with stories of loved ones with cognitive disabilities voting. His group has filed public records lawsuits in Brown, Crawford, Juneau, Kenosha, Lafayette, Langlade, Marquette, Ozaukee, Polk, Taylor, Vernon, Vilas and Walworth counties to obtain the names and addresses of everyone under guardianship.

Disability Rights Wisconsin opposes the release of the names of incompetent ineligible voters and lobbied WEC to shield them in the public voting file, said Barbara Beckert, Disability Rights Wisconsin’s external advocacy director.

During the pandemic, Beckert said her organization reminded nursing homes across the state that federal guidelines require them “to affirmatively support the right of residents to vote.”

“Why aren’t we concerned about the vast majority of people who live in these facilities who have the right to vote and who might not be able to exercise it?” Beckert asked.