Incumbents Tony Evers and Ron Johnson could face uphill battle next year, poll finds

One year out from the 2022 election, the reelection prospects for both Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson look bleak, according to a new Marquette Law School Poll.

Next November, Republicans will seek to reclaim all levers of state government by taking back the governor's seat from first-term incumbent Evers, while a packed field of Democratic candidates are vying for the U.S. Senate seat held by Johnson, who has yet to announce if he'll seek another term.

The poll found that 40% of respondents said they would definitely or probably vote to reelect Evers, while 38% said they would definitely or probably vote for Johnson if those elections were held today. Fifty-three percent said they would definitely or probably vote for someone other than Evers and 6% said they don't know or declined to answer, while 52% said they would vote for someone other than Johnson and 10% said they don't know or declined to answer.

Marquette Poll director Charles Franklin said matching up incumbents against an undefined opponent can be challenging as respondents typically think of their ideal candidate, but added that those who say they will reelect a candidate provides an understanding of an incumbent's base level of support.

"This is remarkable that in the same set of respondents, a Democrat and a Republican are both at 40% or lower," Franklin said in a prerecorded video posted Wednesday. “Normally you would think that one party would do well and the other party would do poorly, but I think this reflects that it’s a challenging political environment for politicians generally and incumbents specifically in which there are a lot of folks pretty strongly opposed to the incumbents.”

Franklin said the poll did not ask about head-to-head matchups as there are many candidates vying for nominations in the upcoming 2022 election.

The poll found that Evers' job approval stands at 45%, while 46% of respondents disapprove. In August, 50% of respondents approved of Evers job as governor, while 43% disapproved.

Evers is viewed favorably by 42% of respondents and unfavorably by 45%, with 13% saying they didn't know enough to have an opinion. For Johnson, 36% have a favorable opinion, 42% have an unfavorable opinion and 22% didn't know. Forty-six percent of respondents viewed Evers favorably in an August poll, while 35% had a favorable opinion of Johnson.

Fifty-three percent of respondents said they trust Evers as a source of information about the COVID-19 pandemic, compared with 39% who trust Johnson. The poll also found that 53% of respondents approve of the governor's handling of the ongoing pandemic, while 40% disapprove — comparable to the 54% of respondents who approved of Evers' handling of the pandemic in August.

Overall respondent favorability of other political figures also was down in the latest poll, with 38% holding a favorable view for U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, 44% for President Joe Biden, 39% for Vice President Kamala Harris and 38% for former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

“This is a public both in the state and nationally that’s pretty grumpy about a variety of things and I think you see it in this measure as well as seeing it in that fact that we asked about seven political figures and all seven of them were at least a little bit net negative," Franklin said.

Asked about a hypothetical rematch between Biden and Trump in 2024, 45% of respondents support Biden, compared with 41% for Trump. The results are similar to the poll's last survey before the 2020 election, in which 47% said they supported Biden, while 43% supported Trump. Biden ultimately won the state last year by about 21,000 votes, or less than 1 percentage point.

2020 Election

Confidence in the accuracy of the 2020 election in the state remained comparable to August's poll, with 65% of respondents confident that votes for president were accurately cast and counted. The poll did find a considerable partisan split, however, with only 33% of Republicans confident and 64% not confident, compared with 99% of Democratic respondents confident in the election. Among independent respondents, 67% were confident in how the election was handled.

“Clearly this goes in the direction of whether my party won or lost, but independents are a telling group because of that 2 to 1 margin of confidence," Franklin said.

With regard to the ongoing investigation into the 2020 election being carried out by former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, 15% of Republicans approve of the review, compared with 11% of independents and only 7% of Democrats. Most telling was that the majority of all respondents, 72% of Republicans, 67% of independents and 56% of Democrats, said they hadn't heard enough about Gableman's review to have an opinion.

"To then discover that all of this is going largely unnoticed by two-thirds of the public is an important thing to keep in mind when we imagine that these debates over that investigation are front and center," Franklin said. "Maybe they are in the Legislature but they’re not front and center with the public at large."

Redistricting

As Evers and legislative Republicans gear up for a court battle over how the state's next 10-year political maps are drawn, 60% of respondents said they are not following the matter too closely or not at all. Of respondents, 63% said redistricting should be conducted by a nonpartisan commission, while 25% said it should be done as it is currently, by the Legislature and governor. That trend was consistent among Republicans, Democrats and independents.

The poll interviewed 805 registered Wisconsin voters, 27% by landline and 63% by cell phone between Oct. 26-31. The poll's margin of error is +/- 3.9 percentage points.

