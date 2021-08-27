Independent charters get twice as much federal COVID aid per student as school districts

Milwaukee Public Schools is set to receive about $796 million, the highest total figure of any Wisconsin school district, or about $11,217 per student. The U.S. Census poverty percentage in Milwaukee is 30%.

Wisconsin schools are set to receive around $2.6 billion in federal stimulus aid provided through three major stimulus programs: the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act from March 2020; the Consolidated Appropriations Act from December 2020; and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) from March 2021, which will send about $1.5 billion to Wisconsin school districts.

Under the largest of the aid programs provided across the three federal stimulus packages — the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding program (ESSER) — 90% of the funding, or about $2.2 billion, is directed to schools based upon the formula for Title I Part A, a program that provides financial assistance to schools with high numbers or high percentages of children from low-income families. The formula is based on a census count of the number of low-income pupils residing in each district.

The other 10% of the roughly $2.4 billion ESSER program from the three stimulus packages is up to the discretion of the state, although some of the money must go toward federally required causes.