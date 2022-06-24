Interact: Abortion rates by U.S. state
"Do not give that to him," a top Pence aide told the staffer, Sean Riley, on Jan. 6, 2021, when Riley said the senator wanted to deliver the fake Trump electors to him.
That happened just an hour before a Pence aide denied Johnson chief of staff Sean Riley's attempt to pass those documents, which falsely stated Trump won Michigan and Wisconsin in November 2020, to the vice president.
Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday issued an executive order to ban gasoline price gouging in Wisconsin.
Planned Parenthood to stop offering abortions in Wisconsin after June 25 as U.S. Supreme Court decision looms
The ruling could activate Wisconsin's near-complete abortion ban, first passed in 1849, although Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin's legal advocacy director said she doesn't think the statute would spring back to life if Roe is overturned.
Johnson said the bill erodes Second Amendment protections through a provision providing resources to states to adopt so-called red flag laws to remove guns from people deemed dangerous.
The latest poll finds that 27% of Republican primary voters support Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., while 26% support former Lt. Gov. Kleefisch. The poll has a margin of error of 6.3% among GOP primary voters.
A Wisconsin judge is dead, and a U.S. Supreme Court justice was targeted for violence. On this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands assess the influence of partisan politics on judges, juries and rulings.
"It appears to this court that at this point whatever records may have been responsive are gone … that's for a separate day," Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn said.
If doctors break the law, which could activate if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, they risk a felony conviction punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Michael Gableman is expected to be back in court on Thursday as part of another case filed by liberal watchdog group American Oversight seeking records related to the GOP-ordered probe into the 2020 election.