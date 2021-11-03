INTERACTIVE: See both redistricting proposals down to the neighborhood level

The final proposal for Wisconsin’s next political maps from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ redistricting commission would narrow, but still maintain, Republican legislative and congressional majorities in the state.

Evers said his People’s Maps Commission’s proposal for the next decade’s legislative boundaries, unveiled at the state Capitol Tuesday, stand in stark contrast to Republican-drawn maps that were revealed last month and will be voted on in committee Thursday.

The GOP proposal focused on a “least change” methodology to maintain the core of existing district boundaries, which have been regarded as some of the most gerrymandered maps in the nation and have afforded Republicans strong majorities in both chambers for the last decade.

“Wisconsinites won’t stand for gerrymandering 2.0 and neither will I, so I want to be clear today if the Republican maps come to my desk as they are currently drafted I will veto them,” Evers said. “It’s just as simple as that.”

The Legislature must redraw political lines every decade based on the latest population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. The mapmaking process can allow a party in power, even without statewide majority support, to create or increase a legislative majority based on how district lines are drawn. Republicans often have downplayed concerns about such a practice — known as “gerrymandering,” after an early 19th century political cartoon — saying the GOP’s success is the result of strong candidates and Democrats being clustered in cities.

The GOP-led Legislature could take up a vote on Republican-drawn maps as early as next week. Evers said he may call lawmakers into a special session to take up the commission’s proposed maps, but such efforts have been largely ignored by Republicans in the past.

With a GOP-backed lawsuit filed with the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court and a similar lawsuit brought by Democrats in federal court, it’s highly likely the state’s next 10-year maps will be decided in court.

“We are sure the litigation process will consider all the options and we will continue to demand the final result be a map that fairly and accurately reflects the will of Wisconsin voters — our democracy demands no less,” Fair Elections Project director Sachin Chheda said in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said in an email the commission “prioritized partisan gerrymandering over core constitutional protections.” Republicans have decried the commission maps for splitting more counties and municipalities than the GOP maps, though they split slightly fewer than the current maps the GOP drew in 2011.

A previous draft created by Evers’ commission received criticism that the proposal didn’t have enough majority-minority districts. On Tuesday, commission chair Christopher Ford said the final proposal “will perform well for communities of interest and also minority-majority districts.”

“We wanted to make changes where we saw fit to make the opportunities better for the people of the state of Wisconsin, and so although there is some temporary disenfranchisement, we want to fight against permanent disenfranchisement for those individuals,” Ford said.

An analysis by national academic group Princeton Gerrymandering Project found that maps proposed by both the commission and Republicans would maintain the same number of majority-minority districts — one congressional district, three in the Senate and nine in the Assembly — as current boundaries.

The office of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Vos and LeMahieu were the only two to speak in favor of the GOP-drawn maps during a nearly 10-hour-long meeting last week.

Comparing maps

The Princeton Gerrymandering Project gave the Republican proposal for Assembly, Senate and congressional maps an F grade for partisan fairness, noting that all three provide a “significant Republican advantage,” while the congressional proposal also advantages incumbents.

The project gave the commission’s three maps an A for partisan fairness. It also gave Senate and Assembly maps from both the commission and Republicans a C for competitiveness, noting that the maps are “similarly competitive relative to other maps that could have been drawn.” The GOP-drawn congressional map received an F for competitiveness, while the commission’s proposal received a C.

All told, the commission’s Assembly boundaries would create 42 GOP-leaning districts and 34 Democratic-leaning districts, and 23 districts would fall in the 45-55% competitive range, according to Dave’s Redistricting, an organization that provides publicly available mapping software based on census data. In the Senate, 14 districts would lean Republican, eight would lean Democrat and 11 would be competitive.

GOP-drawn maps for the Assembly would create 51 GOP-leaning districts, 35 Democratic-leaning districts and 13 competitive districts, according to a Princeton Gerrymandering Project analysis using past election results. In the Senate, 15 districts would lean Republican, 10 would lean Democratic and eight would be considered competitive.

Current maps include 47 Republican-leaning Assembly districts, 32 that lean Democratic and 20 that are considered competitive, according to Dave’s Redistricting. In the Senate, current boundaries provide 16 GOP-leaning districts, nine that lean Democratic and eight that are competitive.

‘Durable skew’

Ruth Greenwood, director of the Election Law Clinic at Harvard Law School, said she doesn’t believe the commission’s maps are fair for Democratic voters, adding that predicted efficiency gaps “show a large and durable skew in favor of Republican voters” for both the Assembly and Senate map proposals.

PlanScore, a program that predicts precinct-level votes for districts based on past election results and U.S. Census data led by the Campaign Legal Center, a national nonprofit organization that advocates for nonpartisan maps, found that under the commission’s proposal Democratic candidates would take 35% of state Senate seats and 39% of Assembly seats with a near 50-50 Democratic and Republican vote share.

Greenwood said this may be due to the commission’s prioritization of compactness over partisan fairness. Greenwood noted that the first priority Evers listed in his original executive order creating the commission was that maps shall, whenever possible, be “free from partisan bias and partisan advantage.”

“That is not reflected in the resulting plans,” Greenwood said.

Greenwood said last month Republicans’ proposal “essentially bakes in almost the same level of partisan advantage” as current districts.

Republicans currently hold a 61-38 majority in the Assembly and a 21-12 majority in the Senate. Five of the state’s eight congressional districts are held by Republicans.

Other outcomes

The commission’s Senate map would split 35 counties and 60 cities, compared with 42 counties and 28 municipalities in the GOP-drawn map. For the Assembly, the commission’s proposal would split 48 counties and 104 cities, compared with 53 split counties and 48 split municipalities in the Republican map.

Congressional boundaries proposed by the commission and Republicans would split 10 counties, while the commission proposal would split 33 municipalities and the GOP map would split 24 municipalities.

According to the Legislative Reference Bureau, the proposed GOP-drawn maps would see six incumbent Republicans in the 99-member Assembly facing off in newly drawn districts.

Reps. Joe Sanfelippo and Mike Kuglitsch, both of New Berlin, would compete in the new 15th District; Ken Skowronski, of Franklin, and Chuck Wichgers, of Muskego, would both run in the new 82nd District; and Shannon Zimmerman, of River Falls, and Warren Petryk, of the town of Washington, would face off in the new 93rd District.

Tatyana Warrick, spokesperson for the state Department of Administration, said the commission did not take into consideration where incumbents lived when drawing maps and information on incumbent pairings was not available Tuesday.

