It's all over but the counting: Here are the races Wisconsin is watching

The voters have done their part. Now it's on to the rest of the night. It could be a long one.

By law, local clerks in Wisconsin cannot begin processing absentee ballots until Election Day. That means election officials in about three dozen Wisconsin cities, including Milwaukee, could not begin counting absentee ballots until today. So expect the vote totals to change throughout the night and even into Wednesday.

Election results are considered unofficial until they're formally canvassed, but The Associated Press declares victors when a winner is certain.

Here's what we'll be watching as the night progresses.

Governor's race

Among other things, Tuesday's election will determine whether the current impasse between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-controlled Legislature will continue.

Evers, who is seeking his second term in office against Tim Michels, the co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., has long portrayed himself as the Democrats' goalie, vetoing more than 100 bills passed by the Legislature, including GOP-authored bills to limit abortions and alter state election processes — measures his Republican gubernatorial challenger said he likely would sign if elected.

A Michels victory, on the other hand, would mean it's game over for the Democrats, who would be largely shunted to the sidelines in a Republican-run state Capitol.

Michels, who entered the race in late-April and surged to an August primary victory thanks in part to an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, is expected to win handily in Wisconsin's more rural counties, which have traditionally gone to Republicans.

Michels is also expected to do well in Wisconsin's WOW counties of Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington, which wrap around Milwaukee and include the state's largest concentration of Republican voters. Turnout in those suburban counties — where Republicans have touted issues like crime and the economy while Democrats have focused on reproductive health in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision this summer to overturn Roe v. Wade — could play a deciding role in Tuesday's results.

For Evers, the key will be turnout, especially in the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee and Madison. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonnell reported earlier in the day that, as of 11 a.m., Madison had counted more than 47,000 ballots, or about 20% of the city's voting-age population, and some voters in the town of Middleton reported waiting more than two hours to cast a ballot.

Heading into the vote Tuesday, the two candidates were neck and neck. The Marquette Law School's most recent poll showed both Evers and Michels receiving 48% of support among likely voters.

State legislature

The other game-changer Tuesday could be in the Legislature. Republicans just need to flip five seats in the Assembly and one in the Senate to secure two-thirds majorities in both chambers. That could put a stake in any Evers agenda, should the governor be victorious, as it would give Republicans the numbers to override any veto issued by the governor.

Some key races to watch, where Republicans look to flip Democratic districts to their party, include the 25th and 31st Senate districts, as well as the Assembly's 13th, 94th and 74th districts, which lean Republican. Other Assembly districts that lean Democratic, but could potentially flip Republican, including the 73rd, 71st and 54th districts.

U.S. Senate race

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, is seeking a third term in office and faces Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Johnson's lead over Barnes dropped from a 6-point advantage last month to just 2 points in Marquette's most recent poll. Johnson received support from 50% of likely voters, compared with 48% for Barnes. Johnson holds a slightly better edge among registered voters, with a 48%-to-45% lead.

Each candidate is hoping for high turnout in their most favorable areas. For Barnes, that's Madison and Milwaukee; for Johnson, it's rural Wisconsin. But there are open questions regarding whether Barnes' messaging about abortion can boost him in traditionally Republican-leaning suburbs, or whether Johnson's messaging about inflation and public safety can give him a better-than-expected turnout in the state's Democratic strongholds and more centrist suburbs.

Other races

In the Attorney General’s race, Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul could easily get a boost by high voter turnout in Dane County. Notably, Kaul won his race in 2018 by less than 1 percent. That means he’ll need to over perform in an environment where Republican attacks on crime have been unrelenting.

His opponent, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, first declared his candidacy in April 2021, giving him well over a year to interact with voters across the state.

Locally, Democratic Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett is seeking to fend off Republican challenger Anthony Hamilton. And dozens of school districts around the state, including eight in Dane County, are asking voters to approve higher spending limits or borrowing for major projects.