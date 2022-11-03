'It's impacting everyone': Voters, clerks adjust to new election rules after litigation surge

Since mid-September, residents in Poynette have been unable to drop their utility bills or other documents into the village hall's outdoor drop box, which is closed until after the election since the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled such unattended boxes could not be used to receive absentee ballots.

Closing the drop box has prompted complaints from some village residents. But it's only one of several adjustments residents in this village of about 2,500 people have had to make because of recent election-related court rulings.

Among other things, Poynette village clerk Natalie Megow said, she has also had to turn away voters hoping to drop off a spouse's ballot at her office in the village hall.

"I've lived here most of my life and I know most of these people, and they look at me like I'm crazy when I say, 'Yeah, I can't accept your wife's ballot,'" said Megow, who was the village's deputy clerk and treasurer from 2016 to 2017 and has been its clerk and treasurer since then. "But that's the statute, and we have to follow it."

A series of legal provisions and election memos have become flash points in the political fights over election administration that surged after the 2020 presidential election — a contest conducted amid a pandemic and baseless claims of widespread fraud. And while supporters say multiple court rulings since then have made elections more secure, they've also caused confusion and frustration as clerks prepare for next week's election.

In July, the Wisconsin Supreme Court barred the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the state. The court also ruled absentee ballots must be delivered by mail or in person to a local clerk's office or designated alternate site.

In response, the state's chief election officer said ballots may only be mailed by the person who casts them. Together with the high court ruling, those comments caused some voters with disabilities — including some who cannot move on their own or use their hands — to worry they could face penalties if an aide or family member helps them vote. Several Wisconsinites with disabilities sued the Wisconsin Elections Commission, and in late August a federal court judge ruled that people with disabilities are entitled to receive third-party help mailing ballots or delivering them to a clerk.

Absentee voters also must have a witness sign a certificate, typically printed on the back of an absentee ballot envelope, for the ballot to be valid. The witness has to include his or her address on the certificate.

But in September, Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Aprahamian ruled election officials can't fix even minor errors on the information witnesses provide on the certificates and ordered the elections commission to rescind guidance first issued in 2016 allowing election officials to complete such details, like the witness's state or ZIP code.

Aprahamian did not specify what parts of a witness address are needed for the ballot to be valid. State law also does not specify what constitutes an address. The commission's guidance was not challenged until former President Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Concerned that voters could be disenfranchised because of mistakes their witnesses made on the certificates, two groups in separate lawsuits asked Dane County judges to allow clerks to accept ballots with missing witness address information. Both judges rejected making such a ruling so close to Tuesday's election.

Also last month, a Waukesha County Circuit Court judge ruled voters couldn't void their absentee ballots and cast a new one after, for example, a candidate they had voted for dropped out of the race.

"This election cycle has seen a significant uptick in the number and kinds of cases that have been filed over election administration," said Doug Poland, an elections attorney who co-founded the liberal legal group Law Forward.

That trend isn't unique to Wisconsin.

In state courts across the country, there were 143 election-related lawsuits in 2018, 203 in 2020 and 272 in 2022, according to the preliminary findings of UW-Madison law professor and State Democracy Research Initiative co-director Miriam Seifter along with staff attorney Adam Sopko.

"An election litigation deluge may undermine voter confidence in the electoral system," Seifter and Sopko wrote in media outlet The Conversation. "Litigation over every detail of the election process lays the groundwork for false narratives or subsequent challenges to the validity of an election."

Poland said he expects the litigation around election rules to continue and "probably intensify" before the 2024 election.

More concerns

"I really wish people wouldn't mess with the laws so close to the election, or in the middle of the whole cycle," Florence town clerk Shelly VanPembrook said.

Unlike VanPembrook, whose job is full time, other clerks in Florence County work part time, meaning they don't have as much availability to understand and adjust after election-related court rulings, she said.

VanPembrook and the town's deputy clerk, Jessica Klumpp, also noted that elections commission guidance often issued in the aftermath of such rulings tells them to consult their municipal attorneys to understand the court decisions' implications.

"They don't give us much guidance at all," Klumpp said. "And then tell us to go talk to our lawyers."

"All because they've been under attack," VanPembrook added. "The WEC in the past, we'd be lost without them. I think they're great. And we always felt we had the guidance and they were there for us. And so these last couple of years, them being attacked has not—"

"It's impacting everyone," Klumpp interrupted.

Two hundred miles south of Florence, in Beaver Dam, City Clerk Tracey Ferron said she was frustrated with recent changes that she saw as disenfranchising some older voters.

"I've had adult children try to bring in their elderly parents' ballots, and obviously I can't take them," she said, referring to the high court ruling that ballots delivered in-person to a clerk must be dropped off by the person casting that vote.

"I just hope at some point, sensible heads prevail," Ferron said.