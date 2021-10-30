'It's really cold': 3,000 Afghans still without winter coats at Fort McCoy

As temperatures continue to drop in Wisconsin, 25-year-old Arzo Yousofzai has been spending most of her time at Fort McCoy either inside the barracks where she's staying or teaching English classes indoors.

Nearly two months after arriving at the military base from Afghanistan, Yousofzai still hasn’t received winter clothes from personnel on base. She got a warm coat for the first time Wednesday — but not from Fort McCoy staff. Another Afghan woman gave her a coat some American friends sent in from the outside.

With hours-long lines to get food, Yousofzai said she would usually skip breakfast and dinner because she didn’t want to wait outside in 40- and 50-degree weather wearing only sandals, pants and a T-shirt.

“It’s really cold,” she said, adding she would usually eat lunch at the school where she is bused to each day to teach English to both Pashto and Persian speakers. “I skipped my meals. Because of the weather, I could not stand in the (cafeteria) line for four or five hours, and I didn’t have any (warm) clothes to wear.”

Roughly 3,000 Afghans are still waiting for winter coats due to a shortage at the base, according to Team Rubicon, the volunteer group tasked by the Department of Defense with providing clothes to the base. The shortage is the most recent snag in the push to clothe the nearly 13,000 refugees who have lived at Fort McCoy since fleeing Afghanistan in August.

Refugees waited weeks before getting fresh clothing upon their arrival, the Wisconsin State Journal found. Base policy prohibits bypassing official channels and giving clothes directly to evacuees, though many have done so anyway. Mailing in clothes is also allowed.

The State Journal spoke with four Afghan women who said not only had they gone weeks without a winter coat, but that the distribution of clothes at Fort McCoy is often chaotic, with little time to go through disorganized piles of clothes that might not even fit.

“I just expected to have a warm coat and also to have good sneakers, thick pants,” said Yousufi, a 23-year-old Afghan woman asked to be identified only by her last name to protect family members still in Afghanistan. While she also received a coat in recent days thanks to outside help, Yousufi said she spent weeks outside with clothing no heavier than sports shorts and traditional South Asian dresses.

“Most of the time I work in the workshops for legal advice,” she said. “Sometimes I am volunteering in front of the clinic. We are outside so we need warm clothes.”

The shortage of coats is not from a lack of inventory or donations.

In late September, base officials said they had more than enough winter coats for everyone after clothing drives led by Team Rubicon. But as coats were distributed to the more than 250 barracks-style housing units on the base, many of the coats did not fit the refugees, said John Stuhlmacher, the head of operations for Team Rubicon.

With volunteers only learning of the shortage last week, Team Rubicon has put out requests for winter clothing to the Wisconsin Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, who will source the coats from partners like the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, Goodwill, Lands' End and St. Vincent De Paul. Community members interested in donating can drop off new or gently used, freshly laundered clothes at Goodwill locations in southeast Wisconsin or purchase items from an Amazon wishlist for refugees, updated daily, at go.madison.com/afghan-aid.

Base personnel have been recording the sizes for refugees who still don’t have a coat, and all the refugees the State Journal spoke with have had their size taken.

Some 8,000 winter weather kits including coats, boots, mittens and scarves will arrive at the base in mid-November, said Cheryl Philips, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security task force that is leading the Afghan resettlement effort.

“Today, each guest at a minimum has winter layers and we continue to add layers for winter,” Philips wrote in an email. “Each guest has been provided at least two blankets. Additionally, each person will be provided an extra fleece blanket in the coming days.”

But Team Rubicon’s Stuhlmacher declined to put a timeline on how long it will take to get a proper winter coat to every Afghan at the base.

“We’re starting to fill the shortfall,” Stuhlmacher said. “It’s one of those things that there could be a donation that fulfills all of it tomorrow. We just don’t know.”

Chaotic store

Yousofzai has had two chances to go to what those on base call “the store,” a large warehouse full of cardboard boxes that Afghans can sift through to pick out around 10 free clothing items for themselves. But both times she said the clothes were picked over, and she could only find warmer clothes in sizes large or extra large.

“We went there (to the store), but there was not any clothes for winter,” Yousofzai said. “My size is small. … I didn’t find any small things for winter.”

In her two trips to the store, Yousufi saw a frenzied rush for the clothes and base personnel trying to get refugees through the warehouse as quickly as possible.

“We don’t know what to do during the picking of the clothes because they're announcing every five minutes, ‘Time is over. Time is over. Be quick. Be quick,’” Yousufi said. “Sometimes the (girls) who are really small, they’re younger, they cannot pick up even pants for themselves because they are too small and cannot push the other girls.”

But even after two trips to the store, Yousufi said she and others are still going without other basic items. The 23-year-old said she loans out sandals to other girls to wear in the shower.

“Most of the girls come to me and say, ‘Give me your sandals because I cannot take a shower with sneakers,” Yousufi said.

A 25-year-old refugee, who also declined to give her name to protect family still in Afghanistan, seconded the difficulty in finding clothes that fit.

“I got shoes I just wore today,” she said. “But I may not be able to use it for the future days because it is like not fitting me and it is really difficult.”

Walking everywhere

Every Afghan on base has gotten at least one chance to go through the store, and many have gotten to go a second time, according to Afghans and base officials. Phillips said Fort McCoy personnel are going block by block to hand out coats individually.

Some have already left the base to get resettled into permanent homes across the country. Fort McCoy officials will not confirm how many have been resettled, only that Afghans are leaving “on a daily basis.”

At 60,000 acres, Fort McCoy is sprawling. Roughly 13,000 Afghans have been staying in one section of the base with rows and rows of more than 250 barracks-style, two-story buildings with white siding and red roofs.

From the barracks to the medical clinic, the laundry building to the cafeteria, Afghans have to walk almost everywhere they go. All of the facilities are in separate buildings across eight neighborhoods.

There are heated tents for when Afghans have to wait outside to get into the cafeteria for food. But despite officials saying in early September that problems with food distribution were addressed, the hours-long lines for food have returned, some said.

On Oct. 3, the 25-year-old Afghan woman said she and another group of young women went to get in line at the cafeteria at 5:30 p.m. and didn’t get food until 9 p.m. Last week, she said the lines were still the same: Usually about two hours to get food, but sometimes three, four or even five hours.

‘Ineffective system’

Though it supplies the base with clothes, the veteran-led Team Rubicon did not have prior experience working with clothing donations when it was brought on by the military, Stuhlmacher said. There is no formal contract between the nonprofit and the government either. Instead, Team Rubicon and the commanders at six U.S. military installations housing refugees came to a “hand shake deal” for distributing the clothes.

Nearly two months removed from a mass evacuation from Afghanistan, some organizations and individuals who have worked to donate clothes to the base have grown frustrated. The Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition has sent truckloads of clothes to evacuees, yet the base-led distribution of those clothes remains disappointing, said president Janan Najeeb.

“Is it there’s this big bureaucracy and that’s why it’s taking so long, or is the government not really providing the adequate funding?” Najeeb said. “This is an ineffective system. I’m still quite concerned that people have been there this long and there’s still not an infrastructure set up.”

Ilene Henderson, a former counterintelligence agent for the U.S. Army who served in Afghanistan, said it’s been a struggle to get clothing directly to evacuees. She also thinks the distribution of clothes at Fort McCoy hasn’t taken into account Afghan culture or the trauma the refugees experienced fleeing the country.

“You say, ‘Hey, pick out six items and it’s a totally overwhelming situation,” Henderson said. “They’re not used to getting clothes in such a large environment. They’re not used to our sizes, and they’re just absolutely mentally and emotionally traumatized.”

For its part, the Department of Homeland Security task force overseeing the refugees said it has prepared the population for the winter, erecting heated tents, expanding indoor activities and adding more transportation options on base besides just walking.

“There is no greater priority of the personnel at Fort McCoy than the safety and health of our Afghan guests as we prepare them for resettlement in the United States,” said Philips, the task force’s spokesperson.

Grateful still

Despite her lack of warm clothes and a severe cavity that she’s trying to get treated, Yousofzai said she’s happy to be in the U.S. and grateful to those who helped her get here.

“It’s better than living in Afghanistan,” she said.

Yousofzai was a TV journalist living in Nangarhar Province before fleeing to the U.S. Directly to the east of Kabul, the province was one of the most austere areas in the country for women's rights even before the Taliban's takeover, she said.

The Taliban attacked and killed some of her coworkers, including a close friend. Yousofzai said it then took three days to escape Afghanistan out of the Kabul airport, watching men and women die around her in the chaos.

For Yousofzai, being alive in the U.S. is a relief. She’s excited to soon go to college at Arizona State University, where she hopes to be reunited with her husband, an Afghan who is currently in France.

“I’m really happy to come here,” she said. “I’m thankful to God to give me a big chance to come out from all of the problems and all of the risks.”

How to help New or gently used, freshly laundered clothing donations for Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy can be dropped off at all Goodwill locations in south-central Wisconsin. Donors can also buy items from a Fort McCoy Amazon wish list for refugees, updated daily, at go.madison.com/afghan-aid. Fort McCoy said it's currently in need of new toddler clothing. For the most updated list of needed items, visit: go.madison.com/needed-items. Monetary donations, which are preferable because they allow officials to adapt to changing needs, can be made online or through the mail: Online: bit.ly/Evacuee

bit.ly/Evacuee By text: Text EVACUEE to 24365p

Text EVACUEE to 24365p By mail: Mail a check to the Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan Divisional Headquarters, 11315 W. Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226. Write “Afghan refugees” on the memo line.

Mail a check to the Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan Divisional Headquarters, 11315 W. Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226. Write “Afghan refugees” on the memo line. To donate to Team Rubicon, the group sorting and organizing the clothing donations, go to: go.madison.com/team-rubicon For updates on Team Rubicon's work to distribute items visit: teamrubiconusa.org/resettlement. Corporations interested in donating or offering services, such as housing or legal assistance, can fill out this form: go.madison.com/corporate.

