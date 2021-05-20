Janesville police report spree of thefts of vehicles left unlocked with keys inside

Janesville police said they have seen a recent spree of thefts of vehicles left unlocked with keys inside.

There have been four such cases in the past several nights, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a report on Wednesday.

All four vehicles have been recovered and the investigations are continuing, with no arrests reported.

Police reminded residents to lock their doors and windows, secure their vehicles, don’t leave keys in vehicles, and report suspicious activity.

Anyone with information on the vehicle thefts is asked to call Janesville police at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636, or text to 274637 by typing JACS + message.

