Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz raised five times what conservative Dan Kelly received between early February and late March, with monetary transfers from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin comprising the majority of that amount.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin was fueled largely by two $1 million donations in the latest reporting period from billionaires who frequently donate to liberal campaigns. The Republican Party of Wisconsin didn’t raise nearly as much, but far exceeded the $56,061 it raised in the first five weeks of 2023.

Protasiewicz received nearly $12.4 million to Kelly’s $2.2 million between Feb. 7 and March 20, with just over $8 million in cash coming from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

She spent nearly $10.6 million, including $8.3 million on TV ads, in the latest reporting period to Kelly’s $2 million. Kelly spent around $340,000 on TV ads.

Protasiewicz had just over $2 million left on hand at the end of the reporting period. Kelly had around $400,000.

The latest reports underline Protasiewicz’ continuing fundraising domination against her opponent in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, which will be decided April 4. Just under $3.2 million of what she raised came from individuals donors, still around 50% more what Kelly brought in.

Outside groups have been boosting Kelly on television, with the conservative candidate having no TV ads until March. But Protasiewicz’ money goes further in the race than the outside expenditures because candidates have access to lower ad rates. And while the outside groups can’t coordinate spending with Kelly because of a state law, Protasiewicz’ spending on her own ads gives her team the ability to craft the exact message they want voters to see.

Protasiewicz’ support from the Democratic Party also gives her campaign a strategic boost. The state party has helped fund several internal polls over the last reporting period to advise her campaign on where voters stand in the race. Kelly funded just one internal poll in the latest reporting period.

Protasiewicz spokesperson Sam Roecker declined to disclose details of the campaign’s internal polls.

Kelly has repeatedly criticized Protasiewicz for receiving money from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. He said he won’t receive monetary donations from the Republican Party of Wisconsin to avoid having to recuse himself, though he received around $450,000 in in-kind donations from the group.

Protasiewicz has said she would recuse herself from Democratic Party of Wisconsin cases because of their massive donations to her. Besides the $8 million in monetary donations she received from the group, it also gave her around $800,000 in in-kind donations.

“I fault my opponent for taking such enormous sums of money from a party who will have interest come before the Supreme Court on a regular basis,” Kelly said at a Dane County Bar Association forum last week. “And it might not be the party itself, but it might be other people who bring cases in which the Democratic Party is interested in.”

State party reports

The state Democratic party’s fundraising advantage over the Republican party reflects Protasiewicz’ advantage over Kelly.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin raised nearly $6.9 million from Feb. 7 to March 20, and spent around $10.1 million during that time. The organization had $270,000 left on hand at the end of the reporting period. It received $1 million donations from Democratic donor George Soros and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The Republican Party raised around $1.76 million and spent $1.15 million during that period, with just over $1 million left on hand. It received a $500,000 donation from GOP donor Elizabeth Uihlein.