Janet Protasiewicz has a major early spending lead over Dan Kelly in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, according to media tracking firm Medium Buying.

By early Monday afternoon, liberals had reserved over $7 million in ads between the primary and April 4 general election to boost Protasiewicz's Wisconsin Supreme Court bid.

Between the primary and Monday, conservatives hadn't run television ads to boost Kelly. But Fair Courts America, a group funded by GOP donor Richard Uihlein, committed to spending $866,000 on ads on Monday, according to Medium Buying.

Conservatives will almost certainly spend millions more to support Kelly, a former state Supreme Court justice. But at this point, Protasiewicz has more than a 7-to-1 ad spending advantage over Kelly in the general election.

The Protasiewicz (pronounced "pro-tuh-SAY-witz") campaign committed to spending $6.5 million in ads, a spokesperson said, and A Better Wisconsin Together Political Fund committed to more than $500,000, according to Medium Buying.

Conservatives already have more work to do than liberals to unify their partisan camp, UW-Madison political science professor Barry Burden said, citing the scrappy primary dynamic between Kelly and fellow conservative Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow.

Combined with the ongoing need to unify, "being behind the eight ball on spending compared to Protasiewicz just puts them at a deeper disadvantage, and that has to be rectified pretty quickly if they're going to be competitive," Burden said.

One of Protasiewicz's first ads in the general election, which began running on Wednesday, highlights anti-abortion groups' support for Kelly. The other seeks to paint Kelly as soft on crime, saying he defended child sex predators in court.

Calling video advertising the most effective method of reaching potential voters, Burden said, "Protasiewicz and her allies are at the moment able to define Dan Kelly in ways that are advantageous to them and disadvantageous to him."

The early ad spending disparity reflects that of last year's U.S. Senate race, where supporters of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, outspent those backing Democrat Mandela Barnes by $3.75 million in a four-week period in September. That doesn't include another $3 million coordinated between Johnson's campaign and a national group.

That spending disparity early in the general election phase was a key factor in Barnes' loss because it gave conservatives time to define their opponent with hardly any pushback, Republicans and Democrats both have said. At this point, the tables between the partisan camps have turned, with the liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court contender spending far more than the conservative.

"There is a parallel in that there was an imbalance during a key moment in the campaign where voters who hadn't been active in the primary were learning about the candidates," Burden said about the U.S. Senate race. "And the advertising really created an image of one that was unfavorable, and he took a while to dig out from that."