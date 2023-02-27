Janet Protasiewicz has a major early spending lead over Dan Kelly in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, according to media tracking firm Medium Buying.
By early Monday afternoon, liberals had reserved over $7 million in ads between the primary and April 4 general election to boost Protasiewicz's Wisconsin Supreme Court bid.
Between the primary and Monday, conservatives hadn't run television ads to boost Kelly. But Fair Courts America, a group funded by GOP donor Richard Uihlein, committed to spending $866,000 on ads on Monday, according to Medium Buying.
Conservatives will almost certainly spend millions more to support Kelly, a former state Supreme Court justice. But at this point, Protasiewicz has more than a 7-to-1 ad spending advantage over Kelly in the general election.
People are also reading…
The Protasiewicz (pronounced "pro-tuh-SAY-witz") campaign committed to spending $6.5 million in ads, a spokesperson said, and A Better Wisconsin Together Political Fund committed to more than $500,000, according to Medium Buying.
Conservatives already have more work to do than liberals to unify their partisan camp, UW-Madison political science professor Barry Burden said, citing the scrappy primary dynamic between Kelly and fellow conservative Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow.
Combined with the ongoing need to unify, "being behind the eight ball on spending compared to Protasiewicz just puts them at a deeper disadvantage, and that has to be rectified pretty quickly if they're going to be competitive," Burden said.
One of Protasiewicz's first ads in the general election, which began running on Wednesday, highlights anti-abortion groups' support for Kelly. The other seeks to paint Kelly as soft on crime, saying he defended child sex predators in court.
Calling video advertising the most effective method of reaching potential voters, Burden said, "Protasiewicz and her allies are at the moment able to define Dan Kelly in ways that are advantageous to them and disadvantageous to him."
The early ad spending disparity reflects that of last year's U.S. Senate race, where supporters of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, outspent those backing Democrat Mandela Barnes by $3.75 million in a four-week period in September. That doesn't include another $3 million coordinated between Johnson's campaign and a national group.
That spending disparity early in the general election phase was a key factor in Barnes' loss because it gave conservatives time to define their opponent with hardly any pushback, Republicans and Democrats both have said. At this point, the tables between the partisan camps have turned, with the liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court contender spending far more than the conservative.
"There is a parallel in that there was an imbalance during a key moment in the campaign where voters who hadn't been active in the primary were learning about the candidates," Burden said about the U.S. Senate race. "And the advertising really created an image of one that was unfavorable, and he took a while to dig out from that."
Inside the battle over the upcoming 2-year Wisconsin budget
Over the next several months, the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will battle their way through the the 2023-25 biennial budget process as the state has a projected surplus of more than $7 billion.
Evers has called for a 10% tax cut for individuals earning $100,000 or less a year and married filers making $150,000 or less.
The governor's budget proposal is all but certain to receive pushback from legislative Republicans, who have championed the need to implement a flat income tax in Wisconsin.
Evers on Tuesday also unveiled proposals to cut taxes, increase local government funding, spend more than $100 million to deal with PFAS contamination and support child care providers.
Around a third of students across Wisconsin feel sad and hopeless almost every day, according to the Office of Children's Mental Health.
Wisconsin's latest fiscal outlook projects the state will wrap up the current fiscal year with about half a billion dollars more than previous projections.
The two top options being discussed are adjusting the state's income tax to benefit middle class earners or eliminating the current tax and creating a 3.25% flat tax.
Gov. Tony Evers calls for increased aid for veterans related to housing, employment, mental health services
Evers will unveil his formal budget request on Feb. 15. From there, the Republican-controlled budget committee will rewrite the document before sending it back to the governor.
Of the more than 4.2 million licensed drivers in Wisconsin, 770,000 had at least one OWI citation or conviction as of the end of 2021.