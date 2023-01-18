 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Wisconsin Supreme Court primary

Janet Protasiewicz outraises Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates, Jennifer Dorow has strong start (copy)

  • 0
Supreme Court Forum 1 (copy)

From left, Wisconsin state Supreme Court candidates Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Just over one month out from the Feb. 21 Wisconsin Supreme Court primary election, fundraising totals from the second half of 2022 suggest emerging leaders in each of the partisan camps.

Liberal candidate Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz raised over $750,000 between July and the end of December last year, more than all of the other candidates combined raised in that time period. Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell, the other liberal candidate, raised just over $115,000 in that time frame.

The conservative candidates trail Protasiewicz in gathering funds, but they both launched their campaigns well into the reporting period, meaning their fundraising totals are limited to the time between their announcements and the end of 2022.

You decided a bitter election and now, those people you elected started their terms. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday, Jan. 3 laid out his vision for his second term.

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow, who announced her bid in early December, raised almost $307,000 between then and the end of the year. That’s nearly the same amount that former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, who launched his campaign in early September, raised in the past four months of 2022 — about $312,000.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Protasiewicz (pronounced “prota-SAY-witz”) had nearly $735,000 on hand at the end of the reporting period, also more than all of the other candidates combined. She spent about $185,000 in that time.

Mitchell had just over $72,000 at the end of the period after spending just under $72,000 in that time frame. Dorow had around $283,000 at the end of the year after spending just under $24,000. Kelly had $276,000 left over at the end of 2022 after spending just over $52,000.

The two candidates who receive the most votes in February will advance to the April 4 election. The winning candidate in that election will replace Justice Patience Roggensack, who has helped conservatives maintain a 4-3 majority on the court.

State Supreme Court races are nominally nonpartisan, but they are run in an intensely partisan fashion, with political parties and outside groups spending large sums to back their preferred candidates.

Because the election, including the primary, is nonpartisan, it’s not necessarily the case that one candidate from each partisan camp will advance to the April 4 election. Rather, the top two vote-getters, no matter what ideology they embrace, will advance to the April election.

With the court’s ideological balance up for grabs, the candidate elected in April will play a decisive role in upcoming cases that may include the legality of Wisconsin’s near-complete 1849 abortion ban, fights over legislative redistricting and the power of the executive branch in administering laws.

Fave 5: Reporter Alexander Shur picks his top stories of 2022

My first year at the Wisconsin State Journal gave me — and hopefully our readers — several stories worth looking back on. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin Elections Commissioner blasted for voting comments

Wisconsin Elections Commissioner blasted for voting comments

A Republican member of Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections commission on Wednesday stood by comments he made crowing about depressed turnout among Black and Hispanic voters in heavily Democratic Milwaukee, saying he won’t resign as a fellow commissioner as others have called on him to do.

Watch Now: Related Video

China's population declines for 1st time in decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News