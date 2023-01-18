Janet Protasiewicz outraises Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates, Jennifer Dorow has strong start (copy)

Just over one month out from the Feb. 21 Wisconsin Supreme Court primary election, fundraising totals from the second half of 2022 suggest emerging leaders in each of the partisan camps.

Liberal candidate Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz raised over $750,000 between July and the end of December last year, more than all of the other candidates combined raised in that time period. Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell, the other liberal candidate, raised just over $115,000 in that time frame.

The conservative candidates trail Protasiewicz in gathering funds, but they both launched their campaigns well into the reporting period, meaning their fundraising totals are limited to the time between their announcements and the end of 2022.

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow, who announced her bid in early December, raised almost $307,000 between then and the end of the year. That’s nearly the same amount that former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, who launched his campaign in early September, raised in the past four months of 2022 — about $312,000.

Protasiewicz (pronounced “prota-SAY-witz”) had nearly $735,000 on hand at the end of the reporting period, also more than all of the other candidates combined. She spent about $185,000 in that time.

Mitchell had just over $72,000 at the end of the period after spending just under $72,000 in that time frame. Dorow had around $283,000 at the end of the year after spending just under $24,000. Kelly had $276,000 left over at the end of 2022 after spending just over $52,000.

The two candidates who receive the most votes in February will advance to the April 4 election. The winning candidate in that election will replace Justice Patience Roggensack, who has helped conservatives maintain a 4-3 majority on the court.

State Supreme Court races are nominally nonpartisan, but they are run in an intensely partisan fashion, with political parties and outside groups spending large sums to back their preferred candidates.

Because the election, including the primary, is nonpartisan, it’s not necessarily the case that one candidate from each partisan camp will advance to the April 4 election. Rather, the top two vote-getters, no matter what ideology they embrace, will advance to the April election.

With the court’s ideological balance up for grabs, the candidate elected in April will play a decisive role in upcoming cases that may include the legality of Wisconsin’s near-complete 1849 abortion ban, fights over legislative redistricting and the power of the executive branch in administering laws.