Jill Underly renews call for more funds, challenges GOP efforts to limit teaching racism

In her second State of Education Address, state Superintendent Jill Underly renewed her call for more state funds directed toward education while also condemning efforts by the GOP-led Legislature to limit the teaching of racism or sexism in Wisconsin schools.

Underly's comments Thursday come weeks after the Department of Public Instruction and Gov. Tony Evers unveiled the agency's 2023-25 biennial budget request, which tops out at about $16.9 billion in state funds, marking a more than $2.4 billion increase from the current budget.

Some Republicans in the Legislature, who have been reluctant to increase K-12 funding to the level sought by their Democratic colleagues, have increased pressure for proposals to expand private school vouchers in the state and prohibit the teaching of how American political and social systems perpetuate racism.

"The only way to teach the complete story of the United States is to include the history of racism," Underly said. "Grappling with difficult concepts, including discrimination, is essential, it is culturally relevant, and it is accurate teaching. Saying otherwise is problematic — and racist."

The differing viewpoints on the future of Wisconsin schools has set the stage for an education policy battle in the Nov. 8 election between Evers, a former educator and state superintendent, and businessman Tim Michels, a Republican who has pledged to expand school choice offerings across Wisconsin while banning the teaching of critical race theory, a theoretical framework sometimes discussed or explored in graduate level college classrooms that examines how American institutions may perpetuate racial inequality.

“Literacy is the foundation of all learning, but instead of making sure that kids can read, Tony Evers and Jill Underly are focused on imposing woke politics and gender ideology in the classroom," Michels said.

Evers and Underly earlier this month unveiled the 2023-25 budget proposal, which seeks to spend more than $240 million on mental health aid for students, which the Democratic governor said would allow each school district to hire at least one full-time mental health professional. It would also expand access to subsidized school meals and spend $750 million over the 2023-25 biennium to increase special education aid.

The rate at which special education in Wisconsin’s public schools is funded has been on a steady decline, from 70% in 1973, according to a 2019 report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum, to the current rate of roughly 30%, as costs increase.

Speaking with WisconsinEye Newsmakers host Lisa Pugh Wednesday, Dan Rossmiller, director of government relations with the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, said inadequate special education funding forces schools to transfer funds from their regular education programs to cover those mandated special education services.

"That means that they face choices of either larger class sizes, cutting programs or going to referendum to maintain their programming and staffing," Rossmiller said.

The proposed DPI budget would also increase school district revenue limits by $350 per pupil in the 2023-24 school year and another $650 per pupil in the following year. Per-pupil aid would also increase under DPI's plan, by $24 per student in the 2023-24 school year and $45 in the following year. In addition, officials have said directing about $800 million in new state aid to schools would ensure that per-pupil aid increases do not raise property taxes.

Such a proposal may face an uphill battle in next year's budget deliberations, however, as it will need approval from the GOP-led Legislature. The Republican co-chairs of the Legislature's powerful budget committee have said Evers' plan lacks "a plan to protect parents' rights to have more choices and involvement in their child's education."

Jim Bender, Badger Institute consultant and member of the recently created Wisconsin Coalition of Education Freedom, a conservative coalition aimed at giving parents and students more options like expanded school choice, said simply throwing more money at schools is not the answer.

"That seems to be the questions that we're getting," Bender told WisconsinEye. "If you’re going to invest more money, what are the changes you are going to see for investing more money?”

Republicans passed a bill last session that would have implemented a "Parental Bill of Rights," another measure supported by the coalition. It aims to let parents sue a school district or school official if they don't allow parents to determine the names and pronouns used for the child while at school, review instructional materials and outlines used by the child's school and access any education-related information regarding the child, among other measures.

Evers vetoed a GOP-authored bill last session that would have extended those powers to parents, stating in an April 15 veto message he opposed it "because I object to sowing division in our schools, which only hurts our kids and learning in our classrooms."

Evers also vetoed a measure that would have vastly expanded private school vouchers by eliminating the income limits in the statewide, Milwaukee County and Racine County private school voucher programs, as well as create a temporary education expense reimbursement program for public school students. A fiscal report estimated the bill could raise property taxes as much as $577 million.

"While Dr. Underly, Governor Evers and their liberal allies continue to ignore the importance of parental engagement, Republicans have provided historic investments in schools, while working to ensure parents have a seat at the table," said Rep. Mark Born, the co-chair of the Legislature's budget committee.

While the current state budget increased state funding for schools, district revenue limits are also capped by the Legislature, limiting what schools can raise from state aid and property taxes. With revenue limits capped, many districts have asked voters to approve local levy increases in order to cover costs and maintain staffing levels.

Previous budgets

Evers requested roughly $14.2 billion in state funding for the Department of Public Instruction in his 2019-21 biennial budget, but that was later pared down to about $13.2 billion by the GOP-controlled Joint Finance Committee. The final budget signed by Evers came in at just over $13.3 billion after the Democratic governor used his partial veto power to boost school funding by about $65 million.

For the current 2021-23 budget, Evers requested about $15.3 billion for the agency. Republicans ultimately approved spending about $14.2 billion in the budget that Evers signed last summer.

With Evers serving as state superintendent, DPI requested more than $46.6 billion in state funds for schools over the four budgets that spanned 2011-19. The combined spending in the four budgets ultimately passed and signed by the GOP Legislature and Republican Gov. Scott Walker amounted to about $44.6 billion in total state funds, according to data from the Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

Speaking with reporters, Underly said the lack of sufficient school funding represents an "abdication of responsibility" by the GOP-led Legislature.

"That is their job — to fund our public schools and we need to hold them accountable for that job," Underly said.