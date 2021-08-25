 Skip to main content
Joe Biden taps Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett as Luxembourg ambassador
Joe Biden taps Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett as Luxembourg ambassador

  • Updated
tom-barrett01.jpg

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett is concerned about threats by the administration of President Donald Trump to remove millions in federal funding over the city’s policy directing police not to “routinely” inquire about a person’s immigration status. He is seen here speaking at the Concourse Hotel in Madison, Wis., in 2012.

President Joe Biden has nominated Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg.

The White House announced the appointment Wednesday. Barrett still needs Senate confirmation to serve, but the White House issued a statement with Barrett, a Democrat, saying he's proud to be nominated and looks forward to serving. Until then, he said, he will remain as mayor.

Barrett has been Milwaukee's mayor since 2004. He also served five terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and was both a state senator and state representative in the Wisconsin Legislature.

He ran for governor three times, losing to Jim Doyle in a Democratic primary in 2002, Republican Scott Walker in 2010 and again to Walker in a recall election in 2011.

He holds a law degree from UW-Madison.

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS
