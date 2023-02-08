President Joe Biden will visit a DeForest worker training center Wednesday afternoon for his first scheduled speech after Tuesday's State of the Union address, according to the White House.

His remarks at the Laborers Apprentice and Training Center, scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, will come after he emphasized the economy more than any other topic in his State of the Union speech. His remarks in DeForest will also focus on the economy, according to a White House statement.

The president is scheduled to land in Madison just after 11:30 a.m., according to the White House.

On Tuesday night Biden took credit for creating more jobs in two years than any other president did in four years — including 800,000 manufacturing jobs. He also called on Congress to pass legislation that would shield workers seeking to form a union from being fired and add penalties for punishing workers who organize.

In Wisconsin he will emphasize the legislation he signed into law that have benefitted workers, including an infrastructure law setting aside over $1 trillion for direct spending across the country, a measure to boost domestic production of semiconductor computer chips and and a $1.9 trillion policy giving money to Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A White House memo says private companies have committed $4 billion in manufacturing across Wisconsin since Biden took office. It also says $2.9 billion in federal funding has been allotted to infrastructure projects across the state.

Biden's Wisconsin visit follows a nationwide labor market report that far exceeded economists' expectations. The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, its lowest rate since 1969, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

At the same time, Biden's approval ratings are among the worst ever for a president's second year. Forty percent of Americans approved of Biden compared to 53% who disapproved of him as of Jan. 25, according to a Reuters poll.

"You've got one of the most Democratic enclaves in the whole country here in Madison, and so they found a nice, soft landing place for the president to try out his lines after the speech," Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Brian Schimming said in an interview before the visit. "But the truth of the matter is if the president wants to come in and talk about the economy, he can spend his time apologizing."

Wisconsin's unemployment rate was 3.2% as of December, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But employers statewide have been struggling to find workers. And there will be 130,000 fewer working Wisconsinites by 2030 if recent migration patterns continue, according to the Wisconsin Counties Association's nonpartisan research arm Forward Analytics.

With the worker shortage in mind, the Republican-led Legislature recently approved putting an advisory referendum on the April 4 ballot — which also features the Wisconsin Supreme Court race — asking voters whether some adults should have to seek work to receive benefits from taxpayer-funded programs. The referendum's results will not have any binding effect.

By the numbers: President Biden at the two-year mark 6.5% annual inflation 10.46 million job vacancies $31.38 trillion national debt $24.2 billion in security aid to Ukraine 2.38 million migrants stopped at border 97 federal judges confirmed 89 pardons and commutations $3.36 average gas price 666 million vaccines administered 680,000 COVID-19 deaths 36 states visited 197 days in Delaware 6 chats with Xi 21 news conferences $1 trillion in infrastructure $40 billion for bridges 1 state dinner 0 Cabinet departures A closer look