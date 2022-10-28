Josh Kaul, Eric Toney trade unrelenting attacks in Attorney General debate

Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and his Republican challenger, Eric Toney, lobbed repeated attacks at each other over public safety, abortion and elections Thursday night during the last of this election cycle’s debates for statewide races.

Kaul tried to downplay Toney’s attacks on his record as either falsehoods or a reflection of the Fond du Lac County district attorney’s misunderstanding of the state Department of Justice.

Kaul contrasted his detailed plans for boosting public safety spending in Wisconsin with Toney, whose policy rollouts have been largely limited to boosting pay for prosecutors and giving the Department of Justice original jurisdiction over violent crime in Milwaukee.

“What you heard from my opponent is mostly attacks and a few vague platitudes, no plans,” Kaul said.

But with crime at the forefront of many voters’ minds this election cycle, Toney played up his deep bench of law enforcement support from dozens of sheriffs, police unions and other officials.

“I’ve been in the trenches with our cops, with our prosecutors,” Toney said. “That’s why they’ve lined up behind me because of your public safety failures.”

With the complexities involved with running the Department of Justice, the debate between the two at the State Bar of Wisconsin’s offices in Madison cut through to many nuances in public policy and criminal justice in a way other debates have not.

But unlike the contests for governor and U.S. Senate, a lack of polling in the attorney general’s race has made it harder to know how voters feel toward either candidate. When elected in 2018, Kaul won by less than 1%.

DOJ staffing

During the debate, Toney repeatedly brought up purported staffing shortages at the Department of Justice, particularly in the Division of Criminal Investigation. He attributed a figure of a roughly 25% vacancy of DCI agents to Tina Virgil, the head of the division.

DOJ has released data showing a 9% shortage of agents. Under Kaul, DCI had generally better staffing than under the previous attorney general, Republican Brad Schimel.

“He knows the facts and what he’s saying is false,” Kaul said. “As attorney general, you have to tell the truth.”

But Toney insists that’s not the full picture, saying the DOJ’s figures don’t include DCI supervisors. He repeated a call for DOJ to release its organizational chart for the division.

The Department of Justice is still processing a records request for DCI’s organizational chart made by the Wisconsin State Journal earlier this month.

Crime lab performance

Toney further attacked Kaul on the performance of the State Crime Lab, one of his long-standing criticisms of the attorney general.

Under Kaul, the lab is taking longer to test items despite taking in far fewer samples of DNA and other evidence. Processing the state’s backlog of sexual assault kits was a key plank of Kaul’s 2018 campaign.

“Anybody knows, when you fail at the number one thing you say you’ll do at work you’re going to get fired,” Toney said.

Kaul has defended the crime lab’s performance. The backlog of DNA analysis cases has fallen despite advanced technology that allows for more cases to be solved, Kaul said.

Abortion

Toney used the debate to deny multiple times that he supports having district attorneys prosecute abortion cases in neighboring counties, a rare practice that would require a change in state law to do so for abortion-related cases.

A PBS interview with Toney aired earlier this month shows him saying: “I think another approach would be allowing for adjoining counties to be able to investigate and enforce that abortion ban in Wisconsin.”

At Thursday’s debate, Toney said he “never expressly advocated” for that position and would enforce abortion law no matter what it is.

In response, Kaul warned of Toney doing just that under a Republican-controlled state government that could pass laws on abortion and contraception even more restrictive than the state’s current 1849 ban.

“They may very well put in place restrictions for people who try to leave the state,” Kaul said. “They may very well narrow the exceptions to save the life of the mother.”

Kaul added that DOJ’s finite resources would be better used on violent crime and drug trafficking cases.

Elections

Kaul tried multiple times to tie Toney to Michael Gableman, the former state Supreme Court Justice who Republicans tapped to investigate the 2020 election and have since fired. Toney has long said there was no widespread voter fraud in 2020 and that decertification of the results is impossible.

On Thursday, Toney didn’t answer a question on what the DOJ’s role should be in elections. He then played up his own prosecutions of election fraud in Fond du Lac, attacked Kaul’s record on public safety and his role working on behalf of Hillary Clinton in a 2016 primary recount.

Kaul then criticized a lawsuit Toney filed earlier this year accusing Wisconsin Elections Commission officials of breaking the law for not sending special voting deputies into nursing homes during the 2020 election.

“While our elections are under attack from people who are trying to overturn the result of the election, we need an AG we can count on to stand up” for democracy, Kaul said.

Consumer protection

Toney declined to say whether he would withdraw Wisconsin from a lawsuit Kaul filed earlier this year suing companies that played a role in PFAS contamination. Instead, Toney said he would review the case if elected and talked up his record on environmental protection in Fond du Lac.

“I’m not going to prejudge some cases that I haven’t had the chance to look at all of the information,” Toney said. “But I will protect our environment. I will work with our business leaders, our communities, our DNR to make sure we’re doing that.”

Kaul stressed the grave impact PFAS contamination has had on the state’s water supply and pointed to Toney’s lack of overt criticism of pharmaceutical companies’ role in the opioid crisis.

“They want Mr. Toney to win,” Kaul said of big business. “They don’t want somebody who’s going to stand up for all Wisconsinites. They want somebody who’s going to do their bidding in the AG’s office.”