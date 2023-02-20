Two Republican-sponsored measures — a constitutional amendment to allow judges to consider additional factors when setting bail for violent offenders and an advisory referendum asking voters about work search requirements for some unemployed individuals — will remain on the April 4 ballot, a Dane County judge ruled Monday.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Rhonda Lanford denied the effort by Wisconsin criminal justice advocacy groups, who last month filed the lawsuit seeking to block the two measures from appearing on the spring election ballot. The groups argued the measures, which passed the Legislature earlier this year, were submitted two days after the appropriate deadline to be included on the ballot.

In her ruling, Lanford wrote that there is "no evidence that this two-day delay affected the procedure for preparing ballots," according to court filings.

"The Legislature has complied 'in respect to the substance essential to every reasonable objective of the statute,'" Lanford added.

Dan Lenz, an attorney representing the advocacy groups, said Monday he will be reviewing the case to determine any next steps. He did not say if the groups will appeal Lanford's ruling.

The Republican-controlled Legislature last month gave final approval to place two measures — a proposed constitutional amendment to modify the state's cash bail system and a referendum asking voters whether able-bodied, childless adults should have to seek work to receive benefits from taxpayer-funded programs — on the April 4 ballot.

The Legislature passed both measures on Jan. 19 and they were submitted that same day with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The commission filed the items with county elections officials on Jan. 26, notifying them to place the measures on the April 4 ballot. Under state law, the measures had to be filed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission at least 70 days before the election, or by Jan. 24.

EXPO Wisconsin, which stands for Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing, and WISDOM, a statewide faith-based organization, filed the lawsuit on Jan. 31. EXPO Wisconsin is an affiliate of WISDOM. Both groups, which work with individuals who have been incarcerated, are opposed to the measures.

In the lawsuit, the groups argued the ballot measures "were not timely filed and therefore that they do not qualify for inclusion on the ballot for the April 4, 2023 Spring Election." The measures should have been delivered to county clerks and the Milwaukee County Elections Commission by Jan. 24, the groups stated.

The elections commission, meanwhile, has said the 70-day filing deadline was met once the Legislature submitted the questions to the agency on Jan. 19.

The elections commission also contended that, with regard to the 70-day filing period, the state agency is the proper entity for submission of ballot measures. The plaintiffs argued it is the local election officials, not the elections commission, that prepare actual ballots.

Lanford ultimately ruled that the statute is directory, rather than mandatory, with regard to the 70-day deadline, and the Legislature properly complied with the law.

Lanford also ruled that the plaintiffs in the case did not show irreparable harm by having the items placed on the April ballot.

"The only harm the Plaintiffs have alleged is that they will not be able to benefit from an extra year to oppose and educate the public on the ballot questions," Lanford wrote.

The measures

With Lanford's ruling, the questions will appear on the April 4 ballot, where voters will also decide who succeeds conservative Justice Patience Roggensack on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, an election that could tilt the court to a liberal majority. Four candidates, two liberals and two conservatives are running in Tuesday's primary. The top two voter earners will meet in the April election.

Republicans hope including the two measures on the ballot could boost turnout in the Supreme Court election.

If the bail measure passes, the change will be written into the state Constitution. Results of the benefits measure are nonbinding. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers cannot veto a proposed constitutional amendment or an advisory referendum like the welfare question.

The proposed constitutional amendment would allow judges, when setting bail, to consider the criminal histories of people charged with violent crimes and whether they present a risk to public safety.

Currently, judges may only use cash bail to ensure defendants appear in court, not to keep defendants from engaging in criminal activity by keeping them locked up. Judges may, however, add conditions to a person's bail that seek to address public safety concerns.

The Constitution also states defendants shall be eligible for release under reasonable conditions aimed at protecting community members from "serious bodily harm." The proposal would change that standard to "serious harm."

Earlier this month, Republican lawmakers began circulating a bill that would designate a slew of offenses — including homicide, sexual assault, human trafficking, stalking, arson and child abuse — as violent crimes.

The bill would remove at least one crime, failure to stop child abuse, from existing definitions of violent crimes and add others such as assault by a prisoner and incest with a child.

If passed by the Legislature, the bill would take effect only if voters approve the constitutional amendment in April.

All four Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates have supported the bail amendment.

The referendum on welfare benefits will ask voters: "Shall able-bodied child-less adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?"

State law already requires those receiving unemployment benefits to conduct at least four work-search actions each week in order to receive benefits.

Wisconsin Works, the state's primary Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, also requires participants to work or take part in "activities to help you get ready to work."

