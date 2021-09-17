Judge dismisses AG's attempt to oust Natural Resources Board chair

A Wisconsin judge has dismissed a Department of Justice effort to oust the leader of the Department of Natural Resources policy board.

Attorney General Josh Kaul sued last month, asking the court to force Wausau dentist Fred Prehn from continuing to serve on the Natural Resources Board.

Prehn, a Wausau dentist appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker in 2015, has refused to step down since his term expired May 1, denying Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee Sandra Naas a seat and maintaining a 4-3 majority for Republican appointees.

Prehn maintained that a 1964 Supreme Court ruling means he does not have to leave until Naas is confirmed by the Senate, but Republicans who control the chamber have made no move to set a hearing or answer questions on their plans to do so.

Kaul, a Democrat, argued Prehn serves at the governor’s pleasure.

Citing the Supreme Court precedent, Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn granted Prehn’s request Friday to dismiss the case, though she said she is not “condoning Prehn’s actions.”