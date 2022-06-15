Judge: Michael Gableman 'irreparably damaged the public's perception of the judicial process'

A judge on Wednesday ordered the investigator hired by Republicans to look into the 2020 election in Wisconsin be fined $2,000 a day until he complies with court orders related to open records requests.

In a scathing ruling against investigator Michael Gableman, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington also forwarded the order to the office that hands down disciplinary actions against attorneys and judges in Wisconsin. Gableman could face additional sanctions that include suspension or revocation of his license to practice law.

The written order comes after Remington last week found a defiant Gableman to be in contempt after he refused to answer questions in the courtroom after being subpoenaed to appear. His attorneys tried unsuccessfully to block the subpoena.

Gableman's attorneys did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Remington, in his order, chided Gableman for what he called his "unprofessional conduct" at the hearing.

"Wisconsin demands more from its attorneys," Remginton wrote. "Gableman's demeaning conduct has discredited the profession and every other person sworn 'to commit themselves to live by the constitutional processes of our system,'" he wrote.

Gableman on Friday refused to provide testimony in the case, but instead lashed out at Remington, accusing the judge of being a partisan "advocate."

Remington's order cites comments Gableman made that were captured by the microphone while the court was in recess where he made sarcastic comments about the judge and Christa Westerberg, an attorney for the liberal watchdog group American Oversight, the organization suing to get the records.

"The circus Gableman created in the courtroom destroyed any sense of decorum and irreparably damaged the public's perception of the judicial process," Remington wrote.

Gableman refused to testify after Remington earlier last week cautioned the former justice's staffer Zakory Niemierowicz, who Gableman's attorneys have described as the sole legal custodian for the requested records, to consider seeking independent legal counsel, noting that remedial sanctions for contempt could include jail time.

In his order, Remington described attempts by Gableman's attorneys to seek a motion for a continuance in the case as "a tactic to stall the proceedings."

"In the end, it was readily apparent that Gableman intended to use his appearance to distract from OSC’s failure to follow the Court’s order, and perhaps to direct attention away from his office’s illegal records practices," Remington wrote. "The Court will ignore the personal insult.12 However, the Court cannot ignore Gableman’s disruptive conduct and misogynistic comments about a fellow lawyer. All lawyers are obligated to report this form of professional misconduct."

The case is one of three filed by American Oversight against Gableman, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and the Assembly seeking public records related to Gableman's review of the 2020 election.

Gableman was hired a year ago by Vos, under pressure from Donald Trump to investigate the former president's loss to President Joe Biden by just under 21,000 votes in Wisconsin. While originally allocated $676,000 in taxpayer funds, invoices have shown that ongoing court battles surrounding the review have pushed the cost to nearly $900,000.

Biden's victory has survived two recounts, multiple lawsuits, a nonpartisan audit and a review by a conservative law firm. Only a couple dozen people out of nearly 3.3 million voters have been charged with fraud, numbers on par with past elections.

Gableman has issued two interim reports, but his work has faced a barrage of bipartisan criticism. Vos put his work on hold this spring pending the outcome of lawsuits challenging his ability to subpoena elected officials and others who worked on elections.

Both Gableman and American Oversight have posted hundreds of pages of records online, but American Oversight attorneys have contended that more records likely exist and have not been provided. Primarily, the organization has sought any documents - including those that may have been deleted - between Gableman and his staff, which American Oversight attorneys say constitute contractor records that are subject to the state's open records law.

Both Remington and Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn have previously ordered Gableman to stop deleting records that may be responsive to American Oversight's requests.

Attorneys for Gableman have said the former justice is exempt from retaining records, and his office regularly destroys documents deemed "irrelevant or useless." An analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Council in October determined that deleting such records, even by a state contractor like Gableman, violates state law.

State Journal reporter Mitchell Schmidt contributed to this report.

