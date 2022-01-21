Judge orders Michael Gableman to provide court with records for private review

A Dane County Circuit Court judge Friday ordered former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to provide the court with documents responsive to a records request regarding his 2020 election review by Jan. 31.

That order will only stand if the court has personal jurisdiction over the case, which the judge will review at a hearing Jan. 27.

If the court does have personal jurisdiction — a question resting on whether Gableman was properly served — Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington will then review if the documents can be legally disclosed to the public, and whether the benefit of releasing the records to the public would outweigh the cost. He will issue that decision March 8.

Also Friday, lawyers for Gableman and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, went back and forth on whether Gableman had a new contract with the Assembly.

Early in the hearing Gableman attorney James Bopp told Remington that a contract between his client and Vos existed, then said it did not. Later, Vos' attorney said he saw a contract signed by Vos but not Gableman, which Remington said was problematic. Gableman's last contract expired Dec. 31, and Vos has said Gableman's review is likely to go into February.

Remington's private review of the documents American Oversight requested is in response to Gableman's request that the documents should not be released because "the public policy favoring disclosure is outweighed by an even stronger public interest favoring nondisclosure."

Throughout the hearing and in court filings, Gableman's attorneys said the documents, if released, could get into the hands of people who would deride Gableman's election review.

But that isn't a factor in the case, Remington said.

"The only question before the court," Remington said, "is whether the petitioners are entitled to the documents that they've requested under the public records law."

Liberal watchdog American Oversight requested the documents in September.

Before the hearing Friday, Remington rejected a motion by Vos to quash an order to provide public records sought by American Oversight or show cause to avoid disclosure.

The hearing comes after a Dane County Circuit Court order directing Gableman to produce records sought by American Oversight or show cause to withhold the records.

The lawsuit is one of three filed by American Oversight seeking records related to the GOP-ordered probe into how the 2020 election was conducted.

Vos has allocated $676,000 in taxpayer money for the one-party review, which is focused on some of the procedures voters and clerks relied on in casting and processing ballots. Vos has said the review is now expected to carry over into February and could cost more, though he has not said when the review might be finished or what additional expenses might accrue.

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Similarly, reviews of the election by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty found no evidence of widespread fraud, but did lead to recommendations on how elections can be improved.

An analysis by The Associated Press found only 31 potential cases of voter fraud in Wisconsin’s 2020 election, which represents less than 0.15% of Biden’s margin of victory. In 26 of the 31 cases, prosecutors declined to bring charges after conducting a review.

