Judge orders Michael Gableman to provide court with records for private review

A Dane County Circuit Court judge Friday ordered former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to provide the court with documents responsive to a records request regarding his 2020 election review by Jan. 31.
That order will only stand if the court has personal jurisdiction over the case, which the judge will review at a hearing Jan. 27.
If the court does have personal jurisdiction — a question resting on whether Gableman was properly served — Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington will then review if the documents can be legally disclosed to the public, and whether the benefit of releasing the records to the public would outweigh the cost. He will issue that decision March 8.
Also Friday, lawyers for Gableman and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, went back and forth on whether Gableman had a new contract with the Assembly.
Early in the hearing Gableman attorney James Bopp told Remington that a contract between his client and Vos existed, then said it did not. Later, Vos' attorney said he saw a contract signed by Vos but not Gableman, which Remington said was problematic. Gableman's last contract expired Dec. 31, and Vos has said Gableman's review is likely to go into February.
People are also reading…
Remington's private review of the documents American Oversight requested is in response to Gableman's request that the documents should not be released because "the public policy favoring disclosure is outweighed by an even stronger public interest favoring nondisclosure."
Throughout the hearing and in court filings, Gableman's attorneys said the documents, if released, could get into the hands of people who would deride Gableman's election review.
But that isn't a factor in the case, Remington said.
"The only question before the court," Remington said, "is whether the petitioners are entitled to the documents that they've requested under the public records law."
Liberal watchdog American Oversight requested the documents in September.
Before the hearing Friday, Remington rejected a motion by Vos to quash an order to provide public records sought by American Oversight or show cause to avoid disclosure.
The hearing comes after a Dane County Circuit Court order directing Gableman to produce records sought by American Oversight or show cause to withhold the records.
The lawsuit is one of three filed by American Oversight seeking records related to the GOP-ordered probe into how the 2020 election was conducted.
Vos has allocated $676,000 in taxpayer money for the one-party review, which is focused on some of the procedures voters and clerks relied on in casting and processing ballots. Vos has said the review is now expected to carry over into February and could cost more, though he has not said when the review might be finished or what additional expenses might accrue.
A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Similarly, reviews of the election by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty found no evidence of widespread fraud, but did lead to recommendations on how elections can be improved.
An analysis by The Associated Press found only 31 potential cases of voter fraud in Wisconsin’s 2020 election, which represents less than 0.15% of Biden’s margin of victory. In 26 of the 31 cases, prosecutors declined to bring charges after conducting a review.
The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)
The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.
While some voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.
Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.
The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.
The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.
“To put it simply, we did not break the law,” the chair of the Elections Commission said.
The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.
Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.
Thousands of ballot certifications examined from Madison are a window onto how elections officials handled a pandemic and a divided and unhelpful state government.
"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.
The Associated Press reviewed every potential case of voter fraud in six battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvan…