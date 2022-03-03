Judge orders Robin Vos, Michael Gableman to release public records on Wisconsin election review

A Dane County judge on Wednesday ruled that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman “arbitrarily and capriciously” denied or delayed access to public records related to the GOP-ordered review of the state’s 2020 election.

Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington ordered Vos and Gableman, who has been allocated $676,000 in taxpayer funds for the one-party review, to release the records, which were requested last year by liberal watchdog group American Oversight. Remington put enforcement on the ruling on hold until after a hearing on the case scheduled for Tuesday.

“(The Office of Special Counsel), Robin Vos, and the assembly each arbitrarily and capriciously denied or delayed access to records,” Remington wrote in the ruling.

Remington ruled that Gableman had no basis for withholding the public records, which the former state Supreme Court justice requested to keep secret as they pertained to “strategic information to our investigation,” according to court documents.

In sum, (the Office of Special Counsel’s) decision at the time of its denial of access was to send a three-sentence, misspelled, summary rejection email,” Remington wrote. “This is the sort of ‘unconsidered and irrational conduct’ deserving of punitive damages.”

Remington ordered the three parties to each pay $1,000 in damages to American Oversight and cover the group’s legal fees, with those penalties on hold pending next week’s hearing. Those fees could very well fall on taxpayers and Remington’s ruling is likely to be appealed.

“Speaker Vos and Michael Gableman have done everything in their power to avoid running a transparent investigation,” American Oversight senior adviser Melanie Sloan said in a statement.

“Their claims of seriousness and non-partisanship have been belied by their actions from the outset. The court’s ruling is clear: Wisconsin law gives the public the right to see these records. We look forward to the (Office of Special Counsel’s) prompt compliance.”

The case is one of three lawsuits filed by American Oversight against Gableman, Vos, his attorney Steve Fawcett and Assembly Chief Clerk Ted Blazel.

The records, which have also been requested by several news outlets including the Wisconsin State Journal, pertain to Gableman’s ongoing review of the 2020 election, which focuses on a number of things including election administration, guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission and private election grants provided to cities to administer the presidential election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gableman provided an update on his review Tuesday, including a 136-page interim report on the 2020 election. During a three-hour presentation, Gableman suggested the Legislature consider decertifying the state’s presidential election results — something legal experts and legislative attorneys say is a legal and constitutional impossibility.

Gableman also called for the “elimination and dismantling” of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission after it instructed clerks in 2020 that they did not need to send poll workers into nursing homes to assist with absentee voting after many were turned away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vos, who hired Gableman last year to conduct the review, has opposed both proposals in the past. Gableman said Tuesday he plans to continue carrying out the review, though negotiations with Vos continue over an extended contract. His previous contract with the state expired at the end of December.

