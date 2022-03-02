Judge orders Vos, Gableman to release public records on election review

A Dane County judge on Wednesday ruled that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman "arbitrarily and capriciously" denied or delayed access to public records related to the GOP-ordered review of the state's 2020 election.

Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington ordered Vos and Gableman, who has been allocated $676,000 in taxpayer funds for the one-party review, to release the records, which were requested last year by liberal watchdog group American Oversight. Remington stayed enforcement on the ruling until after a hearing on the case scheduled for next Tuesday.

"(The Office of Special Counsel), Robin Vos, and the assembly each arbitrarily and capriciously denied or delayed access to records," Remington wrote in the ruling.

Remington ordered the three parties to each pay $1,000 in punitive damages in the case and cover American Oversight's legal fees, with those penalties stayed until after next week's hearing.

“Speaker Vos and Michael Gableman have done everything in their power to avoid running a transparent investigation," American Oversight senior advisor Melanie Sloan said in a statement. "Their claims of seriousness and non-partisanship have been belied by their actions from the outset. The court’s ruling is clear: Wisconsin law gives the public the right to see these records. We look forward to the OSC’s prompt compliance.”

The case is one of three lawsuits filed by American Oversight against Gableman, Vos, his attorney Steve Fawcett and Assembly Chief Clerk Ted Blazel.

The records, which have also been requested by several news outlets including the Wisconsin State Journal, pertain to Gableman's ongoing review of the 2020 election, which focuses on a number of things including election administration, guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission and private election grants provided to cities to administer the presidential election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gableman provided an update on his review Tuesday, including a 136-page interim report on the 2020 election. During a three-hour presentation, Gableman suggested the Legislature consider decertifying the state's presidential election — something legal experts and legislative attorneys say is a legal and constitutional impossibility.

Gableman also called for the "elimination and dismantling" of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission after it instructed clerks in 2020 that they did not need to send poll workers into nursing homes to assist with absentee voting after many were turned away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vos, who hired Gableman last year to conduct the review, has opposed both proposals in the past. Gableman said Tuesday he plans to continue carrying out the review, though negotiations with Vos continue over an extended contract. His previous contract with the state expired at the end of December.

