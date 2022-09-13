Judge rejects issuing stay on ruling that Wisconsin officials can't fix absentee ballot envelope errors

A Waukesha County judge on Tuesday rejected issuing a stay on his previous ruling that election officials can’t fix errors on absentee ballot witness certificates.

Turning down Democrats’ request to issue a stay on last week’s ruling, Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Aprahamian is requiring the Wisconsin Elections Commission to tell clerks statewide by Wednesday that its guidance allowing address corrections on witness certificates violates state law.

Democrats are likely to appeal the ruling, which they and the Wisconsin Elections Commission say is likely to cause confusion for clerks and voters.

This case, which is likely to eventually be decided by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, follows multiple efforts by the GOP-led Legislature this year to overhaul the administration of elections, all of which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed because he said they would make voting harder.

The Republican Party of Waukesha County and three Waukesha County residents filed the lawsuit against the Elections Commission in July to challenge the guidance. The Republican-controlled Legislature intervened on the plaintiffs’ behalf. The Waukesha County Democratic Party and League of Women Voters of Wisconsin intervened in support of the Elections Commission.

The bipartisan commission first issued the contested guidance in 2016. Voters must have a witness sign a certificate, typically printed on the back of an absentee ballot envelope, for the ballot to be valid. The witness has to include his or her address information on the certificate, but under the guidance, election officials were able to fill in missing or incorrect pieces such as the state or ZIP code.

Republicans have scrutinized the guidance since the 2020 presidential election.

The Legislature’s Republican-controlled rules committee in January told the Elections Commission to withdraw the guidance or resubmit it as an administrative rule.

The majority of the Elections Commission then voted in favor of using the existing guidance as the basis for an emergency rule stipulating what errors clerks can fix on the certificates.

It became a rule in July. That same month, the Legislature’s Republican-controlled rules committee struck it down.

In August, the elections commission deadlocked on a motion supported by the agency’s three Republican appointees that would have eliminated the 2016 guidance. The commission’s three Democratic appointees opposed the motion, a decision Aprahamian criticized last week.

Attorneys for the Waukesha County Democratic Party said in a brief that Aprahamian’s ruling last week carried a high risk of irreparably harming them. They said the ruling carried the risk of disenfranchising voters for mistakes that witnesses made on their absentee ballot envelopes. They also said changing guidelines so close to the Nov. 8 election would create confusion.

“Voiding that that kind of whiplash necessitates a stay here,” Jeff Mandell, representing the Waukesha County Democratic Party, said Tuesday.

Aprahamian disagreed, saying the ruling affects clerks, not voters. He said voters will still see that an address is required on the form, adding that the contested guidance was provided to clerks and election officials, not voters.

“Full, fair and free elections are paramount, but they need to be according to law,” Aprahamian said Tuesday. “And the law has always been that the addresses need to be on these certifications. And I find that the the guidance that was provided is contrary to that law, and therefore the public interest weighs in favor of the injunction and against the stay.”

With Aprahamian’s affirmation of his past ruling, clerks are struggling to understand what ballots they should count, or not, with absentee voting slated to begin in just over a week. The deadline for absentee ballots to be mailed to voters is Sept. 22.

Steven Kilpatrick, an attorney representing the elections commission, said the ruling is preventing the agency from advising clerks on what to do with missing address information or telling them what constitutes an address. He said there’s no standalone guidance that advises clerks on the contents of an address.

“Now there is nothing for the clerks to be guided by,” Kilpatrick said on Tuesday. “That results in uncertainty as to what a complete address is and increases the risk that some ballots will not be counted, without the fault of the elector.”

The number of affected ballots is likely to be small but could be an issue in close races. President Joe Biden won Wisconsin in 2020 by fewer than 21,000 votes.

The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau last year reviewed 14,710 absentee ballot certificates in 29 municipalities and found that 1,022 certificates (6.9%) were missing parts of witness addresses, 15 (0.1%) did not have any witness address at all, eight (less than 0.1%) did not have a witness signature, and three (less than 0.1%) did not have a voter signature. At the time, clerks corrected 66 (about 0.4%) of those certificates.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission was scheduled to meet Tuesday to consider taking action on the contested guidance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.