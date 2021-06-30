Judge rules Assembly violated open records laws in delaying release of former lawmaker's sexual harassment records

A Dane County Circuit Court judge on Wednesday ruled the state Assembly’s initial refusal then eight month delay in releasing copies of sexual harassment records involving a state lawmaker violated open records laws.
Judge Juan Colas also ordered the state Assembly to remove some redactions in copies of the records it originally provided to media organizations in a sexual harassment case involving former Rep. Staush Gruszynski, D-Green Bay.
Colas ordered the Assembly chief clerk to provide those records without the challenged redactions within five days, unless the decision is appealed.
Former Assembly Chief Clerk Pat Fuller, who had denied a December 2019 open records request for a legislative aide’s sexual harassment complaint against Gruszynski from the Wisconsin State Journal, The Associated Press, the Capital Times and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, released them to the outlets’ attorneys in August 2020, a day after Gruszynski lost his seat in a primary and after the legislative aide provided more details to the Capital Times about the incident.
But those records were heavily redacted, and the outlets' attorneys challenged those redactions and additionally called on the court to rule on the legality of Fuller's initial denial.
Colas did that on Wednesday, ruling that the Assembly violated open records laws by withholding the records initially and only providing a summary statement.
Colas ruled the defendants also violated the state's records laws by redacting two types of information from the records they initially released — the identities of two people mentioned in the records who weren't witnesses or the victim and some information Gruszynski volunteered during the investigation process that the defendants call "health information."
"In addition to the public interests in favor of disclosure ... there is a strong public interest in knowing what an elected official said during an investigation into his conduct," Colas wrote. "This includes statements about his health, how any investigating or disciplining authority weighed that information and whether it had any effect on remedial actions taken."
In the context in which this statement was made, the public interests in disclosure outweigh the public interests in confidentiality and the statement should not have been redacted.
Colas also awarded the media organizations full attorneys fees.
"Releasing the records also serves a public interest of giving confidence to employees and the public that employee complaints against elected officials are taken seriously, investigated thoroughly and addressed fairly and a public interest in educating other public officials of the bounds of proper conduct toward employees ... and deterring other officials from misconduct," Colas said.
The defendants may appeal the case. Current Assembly chief clerk Edward Blazel didn't immediately return a request seeking comment.
Records provided to media organizations last August included a complaint from a staffer who said Gruszynski tried to coax her into having sex with him in 2019.
In a statement at the time, Gruszynski said the documents confirmed he was "black out drunk," and apologized and said he felt remorse.
"There is nothing in these documents that say this was calculated, this was physical, or that I tried to follow the staffer home," he had said.
The documents show a staffer filed a formal complaint with the Legislature’s human resources office on Nov. 26. Her name was redacted from the records.
The complaint stated that the staffer and her friends had met Gruszynski at the Malt House, a Madison bar, on Oct. 30, and that she knew he had been drinking and arrived to help him sober up.
At the bar he told her that he’d had his eye on her for years and he knew she felt the same way about him and asked her to have sex with him. She refused, telling him that he was married and that sex between a legislator and an aide would be inappropriate, and left the bar.
That December, Gruszynski met with the human resources office, where he said he had been heavily drinking at the bar that night and didn't remember meeting the aide. According to the documents, he said he had pieced together the evening using bar receipts and an Uber app and that someone (whose name was redacted in the records) told him he had made inappropriate remarks to a staffer.
The records included Facebook messages between Gruszynski and the staffer that took place shortly before she arrived at the Malt House, where he pressed her about where she was and whether they could meet. The staffer tried to put him off, responding with a laughing emoticon and asking him if he needed a ride before finally suggesting they meet at the Malt House.
Gruszynski told interviewers he wanted to apologize to the staffer and had told his wife about the incident. He said he had been drinking heavily since September but after that night he quit. He said he didn’t want to be the person he is and began to cry.
Amanda Jorgenson, a manager in the Legislature’s human resources office, told the organizations’ attorneys that the office treats internal employee complaints as confidentially as possible and the complaint’s privacy outweighs the public interest in disclosing the documents.
Gruszynski lost his primary in August 2020 and was not re-elected.
Media organizations sued for the records in March 2020 and filed an amended complaint in October of that year.
Legislative human resources office
A bill that passed the state Assembly on Tuesday and is slated for passage in the state Senate on Wednesday would establish a nonpartisan human resources office with a director appointed by and reporting to the Joint Committee on Legislative Organization, which Republicans control.
Language in the bill has public records advocates concerned it may be used to shield records from the public, such as those similar to the Gruszynski records.
The bill specifically states the proposed human resources office should “at all times observe the confidential nature of records, requests, advice, complaints, reviews, investigations, disciplinary actions, and other information in its possession relating to human resources matters.”
"At best, the bill is ambiguous as to whether it simply codifies existing statutory exemptions to disclosure; at worst it creates (or will be interpreted as creating) a broad new exception to disclosure for any records "relating to human resources matters" in the Legislature," said Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council vice president Christa Westerberg and president Bill Lueders.
