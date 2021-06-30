Judge rules Assembly violated open records laws in delaying release of former lawmaker's sexual harassment records

At the bar he told her that he’d had his eye on her for years and he knew she felt the same way about him and asked her to have sex with him. She refused, telling him that he was married and that sex between a legislator and an aide would be inappropriate, and left the bar.

That December, Gruszynski met with the human resources office, where he said he had been heavily drinking at the bar that night and didn't remember meeting the aide. According to the documents, he said he had pieced together the evening using bar receipts and an Uber app and that someone (whose name was redacted in the records) told him he had made inappropriate remarks to a staffer.

The records included Facebook messages between Gruszynski and the staffer that took place shortly before she arrived at the Malt House, where he pressed her about where she was and whether they could meet. The staffer tried to put him off, responding with a laughing emoticon and asking him if he needed a ride before finally suggesting they meet at the Malt House.

Gruszynski told interviewers he wanted to apologize to the staffer and had told his wife about the incident. He said he had been drinking heavily since September but after that night he quit. He said he didn’t want to be the person he is and began to cry.