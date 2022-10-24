Judge says Milwaukee's GOTV effort is not illegal, dealing a blow to GOP challenge

MILWAUKEE — A judge on Friday shut down the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s attempt to halt the City of Milwaukee’s involvement in a get-out-the-vote effort.

The judge rejected allowing a temporary injunction, which would have forced the City of Milwaukee’s GOTV efforts as a case played out in court, writing that “The issuance of a temporary injunction would impermissibly chill constitutionally protected speech.”

Conservatives nationwide have been challenging multiple facets of vote-encouragement efforts involving seats of government, including questioning whether municipalities should encourage their populations to vote at all.

The GOTV effort in question is titled Milwaukee Votes 2022.

“The City of Milwaukee’s promotion and coordination of potentially illegal activities under the guise of canvassing is why Wisconsin voters have lost confidence in our elections … It is inappropriate for any municipality to support a GOTV campaign,” said a statement last month from leading Wisconsin Republicans Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of Rochester, Speaker Pro Tempore Tyler August of Lake Geneva, Assistant Majority Leader Kevin Petersen of Waupaca and Wisconsin Elections Commission Chair Don Millis.

The case might not be over, however. Chad Doran, a spokesman for the Republican Party of Wisconsin, told WisPolitics.com that “government’s role is and has always been about providing opportunities to vote, not encouraging supporters of one party to vote. We will continue to pursue the case.”

Rejected arguments

The complaint that was shut down Friday had argued that the city was associating with a progressive firm — GPS Impact — to increase Democrat votes through canvassing efforts in Wisconsin’s most-populous city.

Conservatives have largely blamed Democrat-led GOTV efforts with Americans’ diminishing trust in elections, without putting the blame on the widespread false claims of illegally cast votes pushed by former President Donald Trump, far-right groups and conspiracy theorists.

Those opposed to the argument behind the complaint saw this as another conservative attempt to tamp down liberal votes and Milwaukee’s impact on statewide politics. More than 16% of Wisconsin residents reside in Milwaukee County, and just shy of two-thirds of the county’s population is within the City of Milwaukee itself.

The judge, Gwendolyn Connolly of Milwaukee County, cited a Racine-related election case in her decision.

In the Racine case, a federal judge, William C. Griesbach, ruled against the Wisconsin Voter Alliance.

The WVA, a conservative group that unsuccessfully sought to have Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election win overturned, alleged the City of Racine and four other cities had “undermined the integrity” of the 2020 election by accepting money from a nonprofit for the purposes of supporting election efforts.

That court decision, and several others, rejected the WVA’s argument. There are no such laws prohibiting such grants. As Griesbach wrote: “The risk of skewing an election by providing additional private funding for conducting the election in certain areas of the state may be real. The record before the court, however, does not provide the support needed for the court to make such a determination, especially in light of the fact that over 100 additional Wisconsin municipalities received grants as well.”

Republicans in the state Legislature passed legislation to ban communities from accepting election grants, but Gov. Tony Evers vetoed it, saying he would not approve any legislation that could possibly make it harder for Wisconsinites to vote.

Claims of harm

Connolly denied an argument that the Republican Party of Wisconsin “will be irreparably harmed” if Milwaukee Votes was allowed to go forward.

In making that ruling, Connolly cited a Texas court decision that concluded “Even if (election-related) grants were partisan, plaintiffs’ theory assumes the grants will change the electoral outcome. Given the near-infinite variables affecting a federal election, that is ‘wholly speculative.’”

Documents and GPS

The Republican Party of Wisconsin had initially alleged in its complaint that Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson was affiliated with GPS Impact, leading to elected Republicans requesting documents from Milwaukee regarding government officials’ communications with the firm. But at a hearing prior to Friday’s decision being issued, the GOP’s attorney retracted that argument.

An open records lawsuit related to communications between GPS Impact and Milwaukee officials was dismissed Oct. 10 after the Republican Party of Wisconsin said it received the documents requested.