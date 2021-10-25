Judge schedules December hearing for restraining order against Gableman's subpoenas

A Dane County Circuit Court Judge on Monday scheduled a hearing for Dec. 23 on Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's request to block subpoenas issued as part of former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's investigation into how the 2020 election was conducted.

Dane County Judge Rhonda Lanford said during a hearing Monday morning that attorney's representing Gableman and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos have until late November to respond to Kaul's request for a restraining order. Both attorney's said they had just been retained within the last 12 hours and did not had enough time to fully review the case as of Monday.

Gableman, who was hired by Vos, R-Rochester, to lead the investigation into some of the procedures voters and clerks relied on in casting and processing ballots in the 2020 election, had issued subpoenas to WEC and the mayors and city clerks in the state's five largest cities seeking a wide swath of election-related documents and private interviews earlier this month. Gableman later backed off on his initial request, reducing the overall scope of the initial request for documents and halted plans for in-person interviews — though he retained the right to request more documents or meetings.

Kaul, who is representing the Wisconsin Elections Commission and its administrator Meagan Wolfe, issued the request for a temporary restraining order last Thursday, stating that Gableman's subpoenas were overly broad and were "infected with the numerous legal flaws." Kaul also said interviews need to be held in public before a legislative committee, rather than in private.

Assistant Attorney General Gabe Johnson-Karp said it was fine to hold off on an immediate restraining order because Gableman had agreed to halt his initial request for interviews, though Lanford encouraged all parties to notify her if anything changes on the matter.

Although some have raised the prospect of fraud, no claims of large-scale cheating have been substantiated, and the investigation, so far at least, is not seeking to review any ballots.

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Four voters out of roughly 3 million who cast ballots have been charged with fraud.

The state's nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau on Friday released an audit that did not identify any widespread fraud in the state but did make dozens of recommendations on how the state might improve election administration.

