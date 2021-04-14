 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Justice Annette Ziegler elected next Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justice
0 comments

Justice Annette Ziegler elected next Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justice

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Annette Ziegler

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler enters the Assembly chamber to attend Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's State of the State Address at the State Capitol in Madison in January 2017.

 M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL

Conservative Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler has been elected as the Wisconsin Supreme Court's next chief justice, replacing outgoing Chief Justice Patience Roggensack who has served in the role since 2015. 

A majority of supreme court justices elected Ziegler to the post on Wednesday after Roggensack declined to seek re-election as chief justice, though she will remain on the court until her term ends in 2023. She isn't expected to run for re-election. 

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws a recent editorial cartoon

Wisconsin DOJ announces software program to track sexual assault evidence

Ziegler's role as the new chief justice is effective May 1, and her term runs for two years. 

State treasurer Sarah Godlewski announces run for U.S. Senate

Wisconsin reaches deal with USDA to continue receiving millions in federal food aid

"Being chosen to serve as Chief Justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court is truly the honor of a lifetime," Ziegler said. “It’s a long way from sweeping the floors of my parent’s hardware store, but I know the lessons I learned back then formed the foundation for how I will approach this awesome responsibility."

Ziegler will take the role of chief justice amid a persisting COVID-19 pandemic that has changed how the court operates, such as by ushering in the heavy use of live video in court proceedings. Her term also begins as the court's conservative block, to which she belongs, retains a thin one-member majority that is likely to be challenged in 2023, when Roggensack likely retires. 

That majority has already run into problems, with one of its members, Justice Brian Hagedorn, occasionally siding with liberals on high-profile cases. If liberals capture control of the court in 2023, Ziegler would be likely to lose her role as chief. 

According to the Wisconsin constitution, the chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court is the administrative head of the judicial system and exercises administrative authority relating to Supreme Court procedures. The chief justice works with fellow justices, the director of state courts, chief judges and others to help administer the court system. 

Ziegler was first elected as a Supreme Court justice in 2007 and was re-elected in 2017. 

Ziegler was selected as chief justice by her colleagues Wednesday because of a 2015 constitutional amendment voters approved that gave the seven-member court the ability to elect its chief justice instead of going to the most senior member of the court under the old constitutionally mandated rules. 

Under those rules, the next justice in line for position (after Roggensack) would be liberal Justice Ann Walsh Bradley. Roggensack was the first justice to be elected chief under the new rules. 

Ziegler was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan and received her bachelor's degree from Hope College, in Holland, Michigan in 1986. She graduated from Marquette Law School in 1989. After law school, Ziegler worked in private practice, focusing on civil litigation, and also served as a pro bono special assistant district attorney in Milwaukee County in 1992 and 1996. 

She also served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin and a Washington County Circuit Court judge from 1997 to 2007. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News