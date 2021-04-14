Justice Annette Ziegler elected next Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justice

Ziegler will take the role of chief justice amid a persisting COVID-19 pandemic that has changed how the court operates, such as by ushering in the heavy use of live video in court proceedings. Her term also begins as the court's conservative block, to which she belongs, retains a thin one-member majority that is likely to be challenged in 2023, when Roggensack likely retires.

That majority has already run into problems, with one of its members, Justice Brian Hagedorn, occasionally siding with liberals on high-profile cases. If liberals capture control of the court in 2023, Ziegler would be likely to lose her role as chief.

According to the Wisconsin constitution, the chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court is the administrative head of the judicial system and exercises administrative authority relating to Supreme Court procedures. The chief justice works with fellow justices, the director of state courts, chief judges and others to help administer the court system.

Ziegler was first elected as a Supreme Court justice in 2007 and was re-elected in 2017.