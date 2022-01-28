Kevin Nicholson launches GOP gubernatorial bid, setting up primary battle with Rebecca Kleefisch

Former Marine Kevin Nicholson on Thursday launched his expected bid for Wisconsin governor, setting the stage for a likely heated and expensive GOP primary with fellow Republican and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

Nicholson, an avid supporter of former President Donald Trump who launched his campaign website Thursday, has already clashed with Kleefisch and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Paul Farrow. Vos, R-Rochester, earlier this month called on Nicholson to not run for governor with hopes of avoiding a contested GOP primary, which could provide a leg up for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term this fall.

Nicholson formally announced his campaign in an interview with WTAQ Thursday, describing it as an anti-establishment effort targeting both Democrats and entrenched Republicans alike.

“Our society is off track and everybody knows it,” Nicholson said, adding later, “We need people from the outside to step up and actually fight.”

“We can’t take Wisconsin to new heights if we elect a Governor from the same, tired political class that lacks the vision, ability, and will to fight for the future of our state,” Nicholson said in a statement announcing his candidacy. “Wisconsin needs someone with solutions to the problems plaguing our state — and the leadership skills to implement those solutions.”

Kleefisch’s campaign and the Republican Party of Wisconsin did not provide comment on Nicholson’s announcement Thursday.

Nicholson, a business consultant, described his campaign as one aimed at “re-establishing law and order, getting our schools back on track, and securing our messy elections.”

At least one conservative megadonor has already indicated his “full support” for Nicholson, who lost in the 2018 U.S. Senate Republican primary to state Sen. Leah Vukmir, who went on to lose to U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Billionaire Richard Uihlein, CEO of Uline shipping company, issued a statement Monday “strongly urging” Nicholson to run for governor. The announcement comes after Uihlein’s wife, Elizabeth, donated $20,000 to Kleefisch’s campaign, as well as $200,000 to a political action committee supporting Kleefisch’s run for governor.

“Kevin is a born leader,” Uihlein said in a statement. “If he decides to run for Governor, he will have my full support and commitment to win the primary and general elections.”

A GOP battle

While Nicholson and Kleefisch have traded barbs in the past, the battle for the GOP nomination in the Aug. 9 primary is likely to amplify the discourse between the two.

After the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported comments made by Kleefisch last October expressing interest in hiring “mercenaries” to take on ballot-gathering activities in the state to compete with Democrats, Nicholson called the idea “as dumb as a bag of hammers.”

Vos last week said Kleefisch should remain the most prominent Republican running for governor this fall. He also called on Nicholson not to run, noting that his entry could help Evers.

On Thursday, Nicholson referred to Vos’ urging as “taking political advice from Scooby-Doo.”

Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette Law School Poll, said it’s likely the apparent divisions within the Republican Party are a “setting of the stage or the conditions in which Nicholson and Kleefisch will have it out.”

“It’s unclear how much that will be part of the Republican primary, but it’s hard to believe it won’t play any role, and it could play a pretty big role if Kleefisch and Nicholson appeal to different segments of that fracture in the GOP,” Franklin said.

Anthony Chergosky, UW-La Crosse assistant professor of political science, said a hotly contested primary could either benefit the eventual winner by drumming up support for the campaign, or push the winner further away from the ideals of general election voters.

“Voters in primaries are not at all representative of the general election voters,” Chergosky said. “Appealing to the primary election voters can certainly push a candidate outside of the mainstream. It can cause them to take positions that may alienate more middle-of-the-road voters.”

Dale Schultz, a former Republican state Senate majority leader who has bucked his party on various issues in the past, bemoaned the likelihood of a primary battle that serves to “gin up the base,” which he said ultimately fails to address the local issues that many voters care most about.

“We’re going to see the Republican Party get further and further out on a limb with conspiracy theories, attempts to stir up the base and I think the general public is going to see this as a further shift toward extremism,” Schultz said. “I personally think it’s going to help Gov. Evers.”

Money pours in

Nicholson’s addition to the race will almost certainly push an already expensive gubernatorial race into likely historic levels of spending as Republicans look to unseat Evers, who is seeking reelection for the first time this fall.

Evers and Kleefisch both announced their 2021 fundraising totals earlier this month, with the incumbent governor holding more than $10 million at the close of last year, while Kleefisch raised more than $3.3 million in the first four months of her campaign, which she launched in September. Both fundraising totals have been touted as record-breaking by their respective campaigns and underscore what could be unprecedented spending for a Wisconsin governor’s race.

While Kleefisch has built a campaign directly targeting Evers, she first will need to go through her fellow GOP candidates in the Aug. 9 primary.

On Monday, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s largest business organization, endorsed Kleefisch’s campaign for governor. WMC president Kurt Bauer said on WISN conservative talk radio the last time the organization endorsed a primary candidate was in 2010, when it backed Scott Walker. The then-Milwaukee County executive and former legislator went on to serve two terms with Kleefisch as his lieutenant governor.

Madison businessman Eric Hovde said earlier this month he also is weighing a potential bid for the Republican nomination. Former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson, who will depart from his role as interim president of the University of Wisconsin System in March, has also indicated he may be considering a gubernatorial run, but said on Wednesday he has not made any firm decisions.

Of the other Republicans already in the race, business owner Jonathan Wichmann reported raising just over $42,000 in the second half of last year. Former police officer and businessman Adam Fischer raised a little over $28,000 in the last six months of 2021.

Independent candidate Joan Beglinger reported raising about $24,000 in the second half of last year, compared to about $850 raised by fellow independent Jess Hisel.

