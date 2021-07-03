Know Your Madisonian: Former Dane County Parks director encourages all to get outdoors

The COVID-19 pandemic upended nearly every aspect of most people’s lives, but one area that has thrived has been outdoor recreation. How did the coronavirus impact Dane County’s parks?

“The outdoors provided that safety cushion. The outdoors has always been there for that and there’s so many known health benefits for being outside that it became the destination where people would go. People found out about all of these places. There isn’t a place in Dane County now that you can go to that people probably do not know about. It’s been just truly amazing. We estimated that our visitation went up another million during the pandemic, from 3 million to 4 million.”

Any plans after retirement?

Marsh said he plans to eventually move back to the family farm in Door County, but that may not be for another year or so. Until then, Marsh plans on spending time with his wife, Dawn, children Bryce and Casey, and their dog, Nikki.

“We’re going to get outdoors, we’re going to bike and hike, we’re going to fish, all the things we love to do. But with my work schedule, it’s been a little tough to fit in. After I have that break for a little bit I’m going to try to get back involved to support what I have a passion for — our public spaces.”