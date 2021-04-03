Know Your Madisonian: MadNorSki youth chair weathered pandemic-driven surge in Nordic skiing

What do you enjoy most about the sport?

I think the connection to the outdoors. It gets me outside in the winter. To be outdoors in the fresh air in the sunlight, or even at practice in the evening, it’s really revitalizing.

I feel like it’s kind of like hiking in the woods, but it’s on skis. I’m a runner in the offseason, so I like running and I feel like it’s even better than running because it’s a little bit gentler on your joints.

How would you describe the cross-country ski scene in Madison?

With MadNorSki, there’s this nice community, it’s very supportive. For example, MadNorSki had to revamp a lot of its programs this year (due to) COVID. They decided to do mentorship, so they lined up all these new skiers with club members, and they either met virtually on Zoom and talked about skiing and showed videos. Some people even videotaped themselves and sent it to their mentor and then they gave them tips. Other mentor/mentee partners met in person and then had lessons, but it was just a way to make it safer during COVID, not to have a big group.