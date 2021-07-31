Know Your Madisonian: Rotary Club president leads organization through change

Holmes: Right now, our organization is going through an organizational change. We’re implementing a new strategic plan and this new organizational structure. My vision is that we will become more relevant in the 21st century. We have exceptional programs on a weekly basis at our Wednesday afternoon luncheon segment, and so we will see an expansion of those programs that we provide that come from local and national leaders.

Rotary traditionally prior to 1987 was a white and male membership, and so now we have women and we’ve recently added more millennials. Rotary is actually using and highlighting those aspects with the leaders that are right there in our organization.

How else is Rotary Club becoming relevant for the 21st century?

Holmes: The work that’s being done is more efficient and less time-consuming. Historically … in some parts of our organization we weren’t as technological, we weren’t as savvy with the way we were using social media, the way we were combining communications, and so it was taking a bit more time, and so now we’ve restructured some things. We’ve restructured and repurposed.