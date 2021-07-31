Know Your Madisonian: Rotary Club president leads organization through change

Madison Rotary Club president Teresa Holmes’ life has been about leading change.
As a college student, she blazed a trail as an African American woman in the technology field at a historically Black college in Louisiana. Later, after being laid off from one of her early jobs in the industry, she took the initiative to start her own business, Exponential Endeavors.
The company, a consulting firm, harnesses Holmes’ embrace of change by helping companies in the Midwest and elsewhere use technology to improve processes and organizational efficiency.
Her small company has played an important role during the monumental challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, helping busineses adapt and become more resilient.
Now, after just five years at the Madison Rotary Club, Holmes this July has taken on a new role as club president at a time the organization, one of the largest Rotary Clubs in the world, is undergoing an organizational restructuring to become both more effective and more relevant for the 21st century.
Holmes, 53, grew up in Milwaukee and says she’s twice a transplant to Madison, having worked in the city in the late 1980s, and, after a stint back in Milwaukee, returning more than a decade ago to start her company.
What is your vision for the Rotary Club’s role in the Madison area?
Holmes: Right now, our organization is going through an organizational change. We’re implementing a new strategic plan and this new organizational structure. My vision is that we will become more relevant in the 21st century. We have exceptional programs on a weekly basis at our Wednesday afternoon luncheon segment, and so we will see an expansion of those programs that we provide that come from local and national leaders.
Rotary traditionally prior to 1987 was a white and male membership, and so now we have women and we’ve recently added more millennials. Rotary is actually using and highlighting those aspects with the leaders that are right there in our organization.
How else is Rotary Club becoming relevant for the 21st century?
Holmes: The work that’s being done is more efficient and less time-consuming. Historically … in some parts of our organization we weren’t as technological, we weren’t as savvy with the way we were using social media, the way we were combining communications, and so it was taking a bit more time, and so now we’ve restructured some things. We’ve restructured and repurposed.
Now we have team leaders — what we refer to as the president’s cabinet — and they are helping each of our chairs of committees execute their purposes and their missions throughout the year. We had about 47 committees, now we have about 26.
What do you think you bring to the table as president?
Holmes: I feel like I am an individual who’s infectious with energy, and as well, I love people. I have a unique way of being able to bring people together who are from all backgrounds, different aspects and walks of life, and with an optimistic outlook of being able to execute our goals and our objectives.
How has Rotary adapted to COVID-19?
Holmes: We had minimal disruption. In March, when our state and city had to lock down, we were closed for two meetings, and we very quickly pivoted and established our virtual experience. Our meetings went into our virtual experience, and now we’re back and meeting in person for probably the last six weeks.
What are the Rotary projects you’re most proud of?
Holmes: Our international service work that now will happen at the local level for human trafficking. Madison has a high reflection of human trafficking, more than what the average Madisonian is aware of.
We also have our annual ethics symposium, and that is where we have over 260 students from the Dane County area who are coming together, that happens in February, to do ethical dilemma training and execution. Those are two of the staple events that we do in addition to our (scholarships).
As a woman in tech, how have you seen your field change?
Holmes: People like myself have reinvested, and so I have not just worked in the industry, but I’ve reinvested. I’ve volunteered, I’ve served, I’ve talked. I’ve reinvested what I’ve contributed into my own industry into other people who potentially could come not just behind me, but also to open up an avenue of visibility — that technology is not just a male only or male-dominated field, but it’s also open and available to people of color.
What ways are you reinvesting to attract a more diverse range of people into the tech field?
Holmes: Locally, what I do is through service. Rotary is a big aspect of that. Annually there are 25 seniors from Madison-area high schools who are awarded four-year scholarships from our organization.
I’m doing that in Rotary, and then service aspects in the city. I’m the chair of the Madison digital technology committee, so reinvesting … through infrastructure for our city. For us it was to ensure that households had digital access. Right now it’s morphing into the broadband effort.
You attended school in Louisiana but decided to come back to Wisconsin to start your business. Why?
Holmes: I didn’t know that I was going to come back to Wisconsin. I grew up in Wisconsin, I leave and go 1,000 miles away, and then after I graduated, I could have actually gone anywhere. But what I did is I came back and I wanted to reinvest that experience in a place, or in a region, that didn’t have a lot of visibility on historically Black universities, what aspects they bring, that they’re just as important as universities like the Big Ten.