La Crosse keeping city buildings closed until May 3

City officials announced Monday that several of its buildings would remain closed until May 3, including City Hall.

Originally set to reopen on April 16, they will remain closed to the public for another two weeks.

Along with city hall, the Grand River Station lobby and the La Crosse Center will be closed until May.

Essential business will still continue, and the public can still pay for things such as property taxes, citations, parking tickets, utility bills and general invoices through the mail, online or through the dropbox outside of City Hall.

Taxes and court citations call also be made over the phone.

The city's buses will continue to operate on an hourly route system, and all outdoor platforms, including the outdoor one at Grand River Station, will remain operational. The buses will however not operate on Sundays.

Tickets and passes can still be purchased over the phone through MTU.

The box office and lobby to the La Crosse Center are closed, and any business should be done through phone or email, or on its website.

