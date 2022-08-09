 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa latest Wisconsin tribe to make sports betting deal

  Updated
Sports gambling

A wall of televisions greets visitors at the FanDuel sports book at the Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque, Iowa. The televisions offer constant streaming of sporting events and information that could be of interest to gamblers.

 BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL

The Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa is the latest Wisconsin tribe to make a sports betting deal with the state, following the Oneida Nation, the St. Croix Chippewa, and the Forest County Potawatomi.

Gov. Tony Evers and Chairman Louis Taylor of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa announced on Friday that they have signed a compact amendment allowing betting on sports and non-sports events at the tribe’s Sevenwinds Casino in Hayward and mobile wagering on other land within its reservation.

The signed amendment was sent to the U.S. Department of Interior where it will undergo a 45-day review.

“I am grateful to Chairman Taylor and the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Council for their work to come to an agreement on this important compact amendment,” Evers said in a statement. “Event wagering will generate additional revenue for the state and the Tribe, while giving a boost to tourism and employment in Northern Wisconsin.”

The amendment follows negotiations between the tribe and the state Department of Administration’s Division of Gaming.

 “This is a great day for the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribe,” Taylor said in a statement. “The amendment will allow us to continue offering a first-rate gaming experience at our casino and increase employment opportunities for both Tribal members and the Sawyer County area. I am very pleased we were able to work so quickly and cooperatively with Gov. Evers’ team to reach this historic agreement.”

The Evers administration in July 2021 amended its compact with the Oneida Nation to allow sports wagers at its facilities, legalizing sports gambling in Wisconsin for the first time.

After a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, an increasing number of states — including Iowa, Illinois and Indiana — legalized sports betting.

Wisconsin has not done so, although some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have expressed support.

It would first need to be approved by the Assembly and Senate in two consecutive sessions and would then need to be approved in a statewide referendum in order to change the state’s constitution.

Sports betting hasn’t been a significant source of new revenue for the states that have approved it.

In Nevada, for example, just $20 million in tax revenue was raised in 2018 from $300 million in revenue generated from $5 billion in bets, a Legislative Reference Bureau report stated. Mississippi and Pennsylvania have brought in half of what they expected, while Rhode Island and West Virginia have brought in even less, according to the report.

VIXIO Gambling Compliance, a company that tracks gambling legislation and performance, issued a report in January 2021 predicting national revenue for legal sports betting could reach $3.1 billion in 2021 and grow to as much as $10 billion within five years.

