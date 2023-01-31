 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Last year's Wisconsin governor's race shattered spending records

Overall spending in Wisconsin’s 2022 governor’s race shattered previous records with more than $164 million poured into the race by candidates and outside special interest groups, according to a new analysis.

The nonpartisan Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign spending, reported Tuesday that spending in last year’s gubernatorial election topped out at 77% higher than the almost $93.1 million spent in the 2018 governor’s race. Spending last year was double the roughly $82 million spent in the 2014 governor’s race.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who secured a second term in office by defeating GOP challenger and business executive Tim Michels by more than 3 points, spent about $41.9 million, compared with about $28.5 million spent by Michels, who spent millions of his own funds on his campaign.

In addition to candidate spending, outside groups spent just shy of $86 million, with about $45.9 million spent supporting Evers, while about $39.4 million to support Michels or the other Republicans who ran in the August primary.

Among the top-spending groups, the Democratic Governors Association spent about $26.6 million on attack ads targeting Michels, while the Republican Governors Association spent about $15.3 million targeting Evers.

Other top-spending groups include; A Better Wisconsin Together, which spent about $5.82 million attacking Michels and supporting Evers; Americans for Prosperity, which spent $5.42 million supporting Michels; Fighting for Wisconsin, which spent $4.38 million largely supporting GOP candidate Kevin Nicholson, who dropped out of the race before the primary.

After a close race, voters reelected Gov. Tony Evers, who defeated Tim Michels. See photos from Evers' watch party and celebration.

