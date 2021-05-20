 Skip to main content
Law enforcement announces charges for serial sex assaults uncovered by backlogged evidence
Law enforcement announces charges for serial sex assaults uncovered by backlogged evidence

  • Updated
Sexual assault kits

When a victim of sexual assault chooses to file a police report and have the case prosecuted in court, forensic nurses do an exam to collect evidence for analysis and package it in a box like the one shown. The box is shipped to the state Crime Lab by police or nurses.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

State Attorney General Josh Kaul and Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley on Thursday announced charges in a sexual assault case that was aided by backlogged evidence tested through a Department of Justice initiative. 

The criminal complaint Graveley filed accuses Matthew Crockett, 46, of Racine, of first-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and two counts of false imprisonment for alleged assaults of two women in 2014 and 2015 in Kenosha. 

Kyle Rittenhouse appeared in a hearing Thursday on the fatal shooting of two people during demonstrations in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August.

The complaint also mentions two other alleged assaults that occurred in Racine in 2014 and 2017. 

One of those assaults resulted in a pregnancy. 

"This case shows why it’s critical for public safety that every sexual assault kit is sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Labs," Kaul said in a statement. "Thank you to the multi-disciplinary team at DOJ that has carefully reviewed cold cases to get justice for survivors and to DA Graveley for prosecuting this case."

Matthew Crockett

Crockett

The investigation was the result of a joint effort by local, state and federal officials, including from the Crime Laboratory. Multiple previously backlogged sexual assault kits were tested as part of the DOJ's initiative to test backlogged sexual assault evidence and led to Thursday's charges. 

Through the DOJ's review of sexual assault evidence, all four alleged assaults listed above were linked together by the same DNA profile. Law enforcement used genealogical DNA searches to match the DNA profile with DNA evidence recovered from the defendant's trash.  

The evidence was part of a DOJ effort begun in 2016 to test sexual assault forensic exams, known as "sexual assault kits," which can contain evidence that is crucial to finding sexual predators or freeing those wrongly convicted. Thousands of kits had remained on hospital and law enforcement shelves in Wisconsin because suspects were already identified, prosecutors thought cases were too weak to pursue, or victims wouldn’t cooperate.

Both Kaul and his predecessor, Republican Brad Schimel, worked to eliminate a backlog of nearly 7,000 sexual assault kits in law enforcement and hospital custody across the state that DOJ discovered in 2014. 

With federal grant funding, Wisconsin began testing those kits — some dating back to the 1980s — in 2016 and finished in late 2019.

The testing initiative has so far resulted in at least 15 criminal cases filed, five of which have resulted in a guilty verdict. 

