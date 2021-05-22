Law school to remove John Marshall's name over racist past

CHICAGO — University of Illinois trustees voted to remove the name of the longest-serving U.S. Supreme Court chief justice from the University of Illinois-Chicago law school after a task force said John Marshall's history as a slave owner and trader "render him a highly inappropriate namesake for the law school."

The University of Illinois at Chicago merged with the private John Marshall Law School in 2019 to create the city's first public law school, named UIC John Marshall Law School. It will be renamed the UI-Chicago School of Law effective July 1, the News-Gazette reported.

The trustees' vote Thursday followed a months-long review by a university task force, which voted 6-1 to remove Marshall's name. The law school faculty and faculty senate also voted in favor of renaming the school, which is separate from the University of Illinois College of Law in Urbana.

The task force report issued in February stated that despite Marshall's legacy "as one of the nation's most significant U.S. Supreme Court justices, the newly discovered research regarding his role as a slave trader, slave owner of hundreds of slaves, pro-slavery jurisprudence, and racist views render him a highly inappropriate namesake for the law school."