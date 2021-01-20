Lawmakers propose bipartisan police reform bills banning police chokeholds, increasing use of force transparency

A bipartisan package of police reform bills unveiled Wednesday aims to ban the use of chokeholds by Wisconsin police officers, and increase transparency on other uses of force.

Several of the bills, presented for co-sponsorship on Wednesday, are similar to legislation called for last summer by Gov. Tony Evers during ongoing protests across the state related to police violence. Rather than take up the governor's proposals at the time, the GOP-led Legislature launched a task force to conduct further research on the topic.

The seven bills were drafted by Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee chairman Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, the committee's Democratic ranking member Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, and Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills.

“Increasing accountability and transparency for the police, while also increasing community involvement is something we all can agree on,” Wanggaard said in a statement. “I’m so glad that Senator Taylor and I, along with law enforcement and reform advocates can agree on these meaningful steps to improve police service.”