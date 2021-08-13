Lawsuit challenges Wisconsin's political maps one day after release of 2020 Census data

On the horizon

Wisconsin's population grew by just under 4% over the past decade. More lawsuits are expected to be filed over the state's political maps as the Legislature kicks into high gear to draw political lines for the next 10 years.

Growth in and around Madison will force those districts to get smaller, said Joe Handrick, a former Republican lawmaker who worked with Republicans on redistricting in 2011. Population losses in Milwaukee, another Democratic stronghold, will require those districts to grow and push out from the city, he said.

There are 12 districts between Madison and Milwaukee, the “turbulence zone” that will see the most dramatic changes, Handrick said. Changes in the rest of the state should be relatively minor by comparison, he said. In those 12 districts, 10 of the seats are held by Republicans and two by Democrats.

The growth in the Madison area's 2nd Congressional District, represented by U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, likely means he will lose some constituents to neighboring congressional districts, one held by retiring Democratic Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, and the other by Republican Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville. President Joe Biden won Pocan’s district by 40 points last year.