Lawsuit challenges Wisconsin's political maps one day after release of Census data

A group of voters, aided by a nationally recognized Democratic attorney, have filed a major lawsuit that asks a federal court to invalidate Wisconsin's current political maps and draw new ones if the Legislature and governor don't agree on a plan on time.

The lawsuit was filed in the federal District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin on Friday against the Wisconsin Elections Commission on behalf of six voters. Marc Elias, a prominent Democratic elections attorney, is representing the voters in the lawsuit.

The major legal action comes just one day after the U.S. Census Bureau released the detailed population information that will aid lawmakers in drawing Wisconsin's next decennial legislative and congressional districts.

Specifically, the lawsuit contends that Wisconsin's Assembly, state Senate districts and congressional districts are in violation of the U.S. Constitutional one person, one vote principle due to population shifts that Thursday's U.S. Census data proved have occurred in Wisconsin over the past 10 years. Due to those shifts, Wisconsin's legislative and congressional districts no longer have the same amount of people living in them, a requirement under the law.