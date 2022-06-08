Lawyer Don Millis set to return to Wisconsin Elections Commission as chair selection looms

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday appointed a Sun Prairie tax attorney who previously served on the Wisconsin Elections Commission to fill a recently vacated seat on the bipartisan agency.

Don Millis, a Sun Prairie tax attorney with Reinhart Law Firm who Vos described as "a lifelong Republican," previously served as one of the Wisconsin Elections Commission's first commissioners after being appointed by former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald in 2016, but he resigned from the agency the following year to focus on his law practice. Millis also joins the agency just days before it is slated to vote on the next commission chair, a position that must go to a Republican appointee.

“Don is a respected attorney whose expertise makes him an excellent addition to the Wisconsin Elections Commission," Vos, R-Rochester, said in a statement. "I have no doubt he will apply election laws fairly and ensure current law is being followed."

Millis will fill the seat previously held by Republican Commissioner Dean Knudson, who unexpectedly resigned late last month following mounting pressure he faced from fellow conservatives angry with him because he said former President Donald Trump lost to President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. The bipartisan six-member commission includes three Republican appointees and three Democratic appointees.

Millis' appointment comes as the commission prepares to vote Friday for its next chair, a position that must be held by a Republican member as the current chair is Democratic appointee Ann Jacobs. Under state law, the chair can either be Millis or Republican commissioner Robert Spindell, who was one of 10 Republicans to sign official-looking paperwork in late 2020 seeking to hand the state's 10 Electoral College votes to Trump.

The commission is also slated to vote Friday to certify candidates for ballot placement in the upcoming primary, as well as nearly a dozen challenges filed against individual candidates, including a complaint lodged against Donald Trump-backed GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.

The state Democratic Party said Sunday that Michels, co-owner of Brownsville-based construction company Michels Corp., failed to include his correct mailing address on his nomination forms, making thousands of signatures invalid. Michels’ campaign has dismissed the complaint as frivolous.

The commission's next chair will hold the position heading into the November election with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on the ballot. They will also be chair in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election.

The chair by state law approves the vote canvass following elections and certifies results. The chair also sets the agenda for the commission and can influence how questions are framed, an important power on the agency, which is evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats.

Millis did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Millis' appointment also drew praise from former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who was hired last year by Vos to lead the review at a cost of about $676,000 in taxpayer funds. Invoices have shown that the overall cost of Gableman's probe have risen to nearly $900,000 due in part to multiple ongoing lawsuits related to the review.

“Don will bring with him both the intellectual firepower and courageous resolve that are both necessary to enable him to help put a stop to the lawless actions of the leftist members of WEC,” Gableman said in a statement.

Millis previously served as former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson's appointee on the Tax Appeals Commission and on the elections board, where he supported universal paper ballots and voter ID laws, as well as opposed touch screen voting, Vos said. He also previously worked for former state Sens. Jim Harsdorf and Mac Davis.

“I’ve known Don for decades," Thompson said in a statement. "He’s a true conservative fighter who understands election law and knows how to get things done. I can’t think of anyone better for this position."

Millis was appointed by Fitzgerald to join the Wisconsin Elections Commission in 2016, becoming one of the agency's first members when it was created that year to replace the nonpartisan Government Accountability Board. However, Millis submitted his resignation in March 2017 noting that he could no longer serve due to commitments with his Sun Prairie law practice.

Agency under fire

Millis rejoins the commission as it faces heightened scrutiny from several state Republicans for how the 2020 election was administered due to unfounded claims of widespread fraud and mounting pressure from former President Donald Trump.

GOP gubernatorial candidates Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch, Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun have all called for the agency's dismantling.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will go on to face Evers in the Nov. 8 election.

Earlier this year, Gableman listed the "elimination and dismantling" of the Elections Commission as one of his top recommendations to the Legislature.

Vos, who has repeatedly extended Gableman's contract with the state despite no evidence of widespread fraud in the presidential election, has been adamantly opposed to eliminating the commission. Vos has also rejected Gableman's recommendation that the Legislature consider decertifying the results of the 2020 election, something experts and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have described as a constitutional impossibility.

Vos has paused Gableman's review pending ongoing litigation.

